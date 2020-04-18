Women’s Footwear Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2027

This report provides a forecast and analysis of the global women’s footwear market. It provides analysis on the basis of historical data and forecast from 2018 to 2027 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report reveals market dynamics in seven geographic segments along with market analysis for the current and future scenario. In addition, it includes the drivers, restraints and recent trends of the women’s footwear market. The report also comprises opportunities for the manufacturers of women’s footwear and highlights the value chain analysis in detail. The study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends across regions, which are expected to influence current status as well as the future prospects of the women’s footwear market.

The report studies the global women’s footwear market for the period 2018–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer quantitative and qualitative insights and study key market trends pertaining to the global women’s footwear market that gradually help transform businesses.

The market numbers have been assessed by carefully scrutinising the women’s footwear spending of countries in all the seven key regions for the current year, as well as the historical performance of the market. Market size and forecast for each segment in the women’s footwear market has been provided in the context of regional markets. All the segmentation for women’s footwear market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders and industry experts. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. The report includes the revenue generated from sales of women’s footwear across all regional economies.

The report begins with an executive summary intended to give a clear perspective about the market to the reader. It is then followed by an overview of the market and provides the definition of the women’s footwear market as well as an analysis about the drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the market. The sections that follow an analysis of the global women’s footwear market by product type, material, distribution channel and a country-level analysis.

On the basis of product type, the global women’s footwear market is segmented into casual shoes, boots, heels & pumps, sandals, flip flops & slippers, sports shoes and safety shoes. The global women’s footwear market is further segmented on the basis of material. The material segment includes rubber, leather, plastic, velvet, textiles and others. The global women’s footwear market is also segmented by distribution channel, which includes hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, independent retailers, multi-brand stores, company websites and 3rd party online sales.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of the various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario as well as the future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation of the women’s footwear market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and the revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the women’s footwear market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The women’s footwear market numbers have been assessed based on the sales and weighted average pricing by material and product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average country pricing trends. The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of the country. The women’s footwear market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. The pricing considered for the calculation of revenue includes the average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers and distributors. All key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of women’s footwear across various regions. Women’s footwear market numbers for all the regions by product type, material, price and distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level women’s footwear market share has been derived on the basis of the revenues reported by key manufacturers. The women’s footwear market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, the demand side analysis and the impact of macro-economic factors on the women’s footwear market. In addition, it is imperative to note that in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the market as well as to identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments of the global women’s footwear market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends in the market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of women’s footwear. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the women’s footwear market is mentioned in the report. To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of women’s footwear in global market, XploreMR has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify the real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, the annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total women’s footwear market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the women’s footwear market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. The key players of the global women’s footwear market include Sympatex Technologies GmbH; Polartec, LLC.; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.; Jack Wolfskin GmbH & Co.; Kathmandu Holdings Limited; Michael Kors Holdings Limited; Columbia Sportswear Company; New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc.; Indtex SA.; VF Corporation; The ALDO Group Inc.; Deichmann SE; ASICS Corporation; Crocs, Inc.; Wolverine World Wide, Inc.; Under Armour, Inc.; Skechers U.S.A., Inc.; PUMA SE; Adidas AG and NIKE, Inc.

