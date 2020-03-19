Wireline Services Market by Technology, Products & Services Application, and End User – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025

Wireline services, also known as electrical cabling technology, is used in the gas and oil well industry for reservoir evaluation, pipe recovery activities, and intervention processes. Technological advancement in wireline are providing growth opportunity for the market. Constant advancement in telemetry and digital electronics have improved the tool accuracy and reliability, which helps to extend the tool operation to higher-pressure and higher-temperature environments, improved downhole processing, and enabled new slimhole designs. For instance, reservoir monitoring is one of the area, which have experience the significant advances with the development of new wire line tools.

Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=982759

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for crude oil is one of the major factors driving growth of the wireline services worldwide. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2010, the daily consumption of crude oil was 88.7 million barrels and was projected to reach 96.6 million barrels by 2016. Increasing demand for crude oil is influencing oil production companies to drill new wells, so as to meet rising demand for oil. This in turn, is increasing drilling activities for new oil wells, thus boosting growth of the wireline services market. Moreover, volatile prices of oil and gas is a major factor restraining growth of the market. For instance, according to Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), average annual crude oil price was US$ 109.45/barrel in 2012 and is expected to be US$ 66.85/ barrel in 2018. The unexpected price fluctuations are reducing revenue regenerated by companies, in turn, hindering growth of the wireline services market.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Wireline Services Market, By Service Type

Slick Line

E-line

Global Wireline Services Market, By Well Type

Open Hole

Cased Hole

Global Wireline Services Market, By Application

Well Intervention

Logging

Well Completion

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/982759/wireline-services-market

Table of Contents

1. Research Objective and Assumptions

o Research Objectives

o Assumptions

o Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

o Report Description

? Market Definition and Scope

o Executive Summary

? Market Snippet, By Type

? Market Snippet, By Well Type

? Market Snippet, By Application

? Market Snippet, By Region

o Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

o Market Dynamics

? Drivers

? Restraints

? Market Opportunities

? Regulatory Scenario

? Industry Trend

? Merger and Acquisitions

? New Well Type Approvals/Launch

? Promotion and Marketing Initiatives

o Cost Tier Down Analysis

Continued…

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +18666051052

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/