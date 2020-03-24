Wireless Ultrasound Scanner Market to Grow at a Swift Pace by 2026

Wireless ultrasound scanners have been developed to tackle the disadvantages of having a cable connection between the central processing unit and the probe in scanners. The cable is generally heavy and bulky, as it contains a high number of coaxial wires. It creates a contaminating source in sterile fields such as anesthesiology and ultra-sound guided surgery. Wireless ultrasound scanners have shown great potential in assisting diagnosis in situations where a prompt decision is of vital importance, as in presence of life threatening medical disorders. Wireless ultrasound scanners have proven beneficial during the examination of hemodynamically unstable trauma patients. Moreover, wireless ultrasound scanners are useful in ambulatory care centers for the early diagnosis of peritoneal, pleural, and pericardial effusion as well as vascular disorders such as ischemia and thrombosis. In addition, wireless ultrasound scanners are becoming increasingly affordable. Therefore, hand-held and portable devices represent an effective option to provide advanced health care facilities in rural and remote districts of low and middle income countries, where access to other imaging technologies is nearly absent. Wireless ultrasound scanners are powered by rechargeable batteries. Images scanned by wireless ultrasound scanners can be transferred to laptops or smartphones, where they can be reviewed or shared with experts on a cloud platform. These devices can scan or image lungs, abdomen, and hearts.

The global wireless ultrasound scanners market can be categorized based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the wireless ultrasound scanner market can be categorized into handheld wireless ultrasound scanners and portable wireless ultrasound scanners. The handheld wireless ultrasound scanners segment can be further divided into laptop and palmtop wireless ultra sound scanners. In terms of application, the global wireless ultrasound scanners market can be categorized into acute care units, emergency rooms, obstetrician and gynecological units, intensive care units, and operating rooms. Based on end-user, the global wireless ultrasound scanners market can be segmented into diagnostic centers, specialty clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

In terms of region, the wireless ultrasound scanner market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The wireless ultrasound scanner market in North America can be segmented in to the U.S. and Canada. The wireless ultrasound scanner market in Europe can be classified into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe. The wireless ultrasound scanner market in Asia Pacific can be segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The wireless ultrasound scanner market in Latin America can be segmented into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. The wireless ultrasound scanner market in Middle East & Africa can be segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global wireless ultrasound scanner due to factors such as high disposable income, advanced diagnosis system, increase in the prevalence of vascular diseases, and rise in geriatric population. Moreover, increase in government initiatives to create awareness about better diagnosis systems and the need for better health care infrastructure are expected to propel the wireless ultrasound scanner market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing patient awareness, improving health care infrastructure, and rising disposable income. Moreover, the wireless ultrasound scanner market in Asia Pacific is likely to be driven by improved patient affordability, availability of advanced technologies, constant rise in patient population, and rising awareness of and demand for better therapeutic options. The wireless ultrasound scanner market in middle income regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a steady pace, as demand for these devices is slowly rising due to an increase in awareness about the availability of such devices.

Some of the key players operating in the global wireless ultrasound scanner market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Clarius Mobile Health, Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd, SonopTek Co.,Ltd., Sonostar Technologies Co. Ltd., and Shantou Easywell Technologies Co.,Ltd.

