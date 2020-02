Wireless RFID Readers Market: Expected to Reach US$ 10,127.4 Mn by 2026

The global market for wireless RFID readers has been segmented on the basis of operating system, type, applications, and geographic regions. The market on the basis of operating system is segmented into Windows, Android, Mac OS, and others. Android is expected to hold the prominent share in the market.On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fixed /wall mounted and portable. Portable RFID readers are expected to grow significantly due to the rising adoption of IoT. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into asset tracking, inventory management, personnel tracking, and access control. Asset tracking is expected to hold major share due to the rising demand from end-users to have end to end visibility.

Based on geography, the global wireless RFID readers market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market for wireless RFID readersin North America is anticipated to hold dominant position throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to contribute significant market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the wireless RFID readers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis of enterprises to improve business operations is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

RFID enables retail enterprises and consumers identify, engage, transact, locate, and authenticate assets and personnel. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are small chips which are fixed on items and uses electromagnetic fields for tracking the object. Continuous spending by enterprises of all sizes on technologically advanced RFID readers is the major factor which is anticipated to boost the growth of the wireless RFID readers market across the globe.

In the healthcare industry, safety of patient samples and patient records is of paramount importance. RFID reduces misidentification issues and manual errors of patient records and enhances patient tracking and safety in patient care. This in turn is increasing the adoption of RFID readers among end-users. Furthermore, various initiatives taken by government authorities are expected to further fuel the market growth over the forecast period. The Chinese government is planning to implement RFID tags on citizens’ vehicles in the country to reduce traffic congestions. Ministry of Public Security, China is expected to fix RFID reading devices on the side of roads to reduce traffic congestion and eventually pollution..