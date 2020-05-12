Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently updated its massive report cataloge by adding a fresh study titled “Wireless Power Transmission Market is expected to register Significant CAGR of 19.2%”. This business intelligence study encapsulates vital details about the market current as well as future status during the mentioned forecast period of 2025. The report also targets important facets such as market drivers, challenges, latest trends, and opportunities associated with a growth of manufacturers in the global market for Wireless Power Transmission. Along with these insights, the report provides the readers with crucial insights on the strategies implemented by leading companies to remain in the lead of this competitive market.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global wireless power transmission market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the wireless power transmission market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides the estimated market size of wireless power transmission for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of wireless power transmission has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key technology, range, application, and regional segments of wireless power transmission market. Market size and forecast for each major technologies, ranges, and applications have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Prominent market players in the global wireless power transmission market have been leveraging carefully-considered strategic alliances with global technology providers in order to bolster their positions. The market, at present, is being benefitted by a number of growth drivers. Most prominent among them is the widespread industrialization and urbanization, which has uplifted the standard of living and spending capacity of people, worldwide. This has resulted in increased digitization, which is serving to up demand for wireless power transmission as the technology does away with the need for cables and provides clutter-free charging.

Owing to so many growth drivers, the global wireless power transmission market is predicted to expand at a cracking pace. A report by Transparency Market Research projects the market to register a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$17.15 bn by 2025 from US$3.6 bn in 2016.

The study provides a decisive view of the global wireless power transmission market by segmenting it in terms of technology, range, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for wireless power transmission in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global wireless power transmission market. Key players in the wireless power transmission market include SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for wireless power transmission is primarily driven by the growing demand for wireless charging devices, increase in purchasing power, high degree of suitability, operation efficiency, low maintenance cost, digitalization, growing infrastructural activities, innovations of several technologies and ranges to form a complete wireless power transmission solution for various applications, such as consumer electronics, healthcare devices, and automotive.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, World Economic Forum, CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The wireless power transmission market has been segmented as follows:

Global Wireless power transmission Market: By Technology

Inductive Coupling

Resonant Inductive Coupling

Capacitive Coupling

Others (Microwave, Laser Beam, Radio Frequency, etc.)?

Global Wireless power transmission Market: By Range

Near Field

Far Field?

Global Wireless power transmission Market: By Application

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Others (Drones, SPS, etc.)

Global Wireless power transmission Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Iran, North Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

