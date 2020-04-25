Wireless Platform Market to Reach USD 680.84 Billion with CAGR of 18.45% by 2025

Global Wireless Platform Market valued approximately USD 148.33 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.45% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are technological advancements, progressions in network connectivity, espousal of application platforms, a rise in no. of energy-efficient and power processors, expanding wireless broadband industry, dynamic variations in operating systems & platforms. Fluidity of standards and huge fabrication costs are few of the chief restraining factors of the growth rate of the market. Rapid growth in wireless computing devices market is an opportunity for the market growth. Local Area Network (LAN), Personal Area Network (PAN), and cellular network are included in Wireless networks that allow effective communication without depending on the availability of cables or wires.

The regional analysis of Global Wireless Platform Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to rapid economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

§ Processors

§ Baseband

§ Power Management Integrated Circuit (IC)

§ Broadband

§ Sensors

§ Others

By Handsets & Tablets:

§ Air Interfaces

§ Operating Systems

§ OEMs

§ Others

By Application:

§ Consumer Electronics

§ Data Processing

§ Industrial

§ Communications

§ Automotive

§ Others

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Broadcom Corporation, Aether, Infineon Technologies, Air2Web, Marvell Technology Group, AvantGo, Freescale Semiconductor, Broadbeam, Nvidia Corporation, Covigo, Qualcomm, Everypath, Renesas Electronics, Extended Systems, IBM, iAnywhere Solutions, Arm Holdings, Intel, Mediatek, Nxp, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Wireless Platform Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors