Wireless Mouse Market Technology Growth and Opportunities 2018-2028

Computer technology is rapidly transforming, and many new innovative products are being introduced into the market. Peripheral devices are often ignored, but many of them, such as the mouse, are changing rapidly along with advancements in wireless technologies. The wireless mouse has become one of the most popular accessories with computers. The adoption of innovative wireless technologies is gaining traction in the electronics industry, as smart devices offer hassle-free and flexible functionality. These devices include wireless mice which are widely used, since they provide faster response and free movement as compared to the wired mouse that is connected with a cable. Wireless mice have been rapidly growing, as competition level gamers are seeing new and more innovative features, such as extra programmable keys and RGB lighting, that have been added to them. This wireless mouse is mainly used in offices, homes, or in the entertainment sector.

The growing number of gamers across the globe and advancements in wireless technology which is happening at a faster pace are expected to contribute to the growth of the wireless mouse market. Wireless mice with innovative technologies such as adaptive frequency and RF technologies are being launched by various electronic vendors to offer advanced wireless solutions to gamers to play games without any interruption. This wireless mouse gives faster response as compared to a wired mouse.

Wireless Mouse Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing number of gamers across the globe is one of the significant factors bolstering the growth of the wireless mouse market. There is an increase in the number of gamers every year, and this number is likely to increase with the launch of new games, which, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the wireless mouse market.

Rising competition among rival companies in this market, market saturation, and replacements owing to technological advancements are the factors that can restrain the growth of the wireless mouse market.

Global Wireless Mouse Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The wireless mouse market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

Segmentation by Product Type in the Wireless Mouse Market:

Optical Wireless Mouse

RF Wireless Mouse

Bluetooth Mouse

G Stick Wireless Mouse

USB Mouse

Segmentation by Application in the Wireless Mouse Market:

Residential

Commercial

Global Wireless Mouse Market: Competition Landscape

A few prominent players in the wireless mouse market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Razer, SteelSeries, ThunderRobot, Microsoft, ThinkPad, MI, Anker, Hewlett Packard, Inc., Dell, Belkin, Logitech, etc.

Wireless Mouse Market: Regional Outlook

The wireless mouse market is dominated by North America, which is followed by the Asia Pacific and Western European regions. The market in North America is expected to witness higher growth, owing to various advancements in wireless technologies and the presence of key players in this region. Asia Pacific is also estimated to contribute due to the increasing usage of electronic accessories in the entertainment sector, as countries such as China and Japan are growing significantly. Latin America and MEA are projected to contribute significantly over the forecast period.