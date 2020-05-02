Wireless Mesh Network Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global Wireless Mesh Network market to provide accurate information about the Wireless Mesh Network market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as Strix Systems Incorporated, ABB, Cisco Systems, Digi International, Aruba Networks, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Cambium Networks, Synapse Wireless Etc.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
- Strix Systems Incorporated
- ABB
- Cisco Systems
- Digi International
- Aruba Networks
- General Dynamics Mission Systems
- Cambium Networks
- Synapse Wireless
- Vigilent
- Firetide
- Rajant Corporation
- Fluidmesh Networks
- ArrowSpan
- Concentris Systems
Major applications as follows:
- Hospitality
- Government
- Logistics
- Mining
- Education
- Health Care
- Others
Major Type as follows:
- Sub 1 GHz Band
- 4 GHz Band
- 9 GHz Band
- 5 GHz Band
- Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
