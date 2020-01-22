Wireless Lens Control Systems Market is mainly driven by a rise in the adoption of wireless lens control systems by enterprises as they allow an operator to perform multiple tasks at a time

Wireless lens control system are used in a cameras. A wireless lens control system is designed for handheld gimbal systems. The system enables an operator to control lens gear as well as its gimbal. Wireless lens control systems have changed colossally in the recent past and have advanced from being an extravagant choice on a pack rundown to turning into a need on practically every shoot. Wireless control systems can be classified into three types: one axis, two axis, and three axis. A single axis wireless control system controls focus only. Single channel wireless lens control systems are lightweight because of the small on-camera receiver, and they use only one servo motor. A two axis wireless control system controls both focus and iris wirelessly. It uses two servo motors. For example, gimbals require both focus and iris control as light levels may vary during takes. A three axis wireless control system controls focus, iris, and zoom wirelessly, and it uses three servo motors.

The global wireless lens control systems market is primarily driven by a rise in the adoption of wireless lens control systems by enterprises as they allow an operator to perform multiple tasks at a time. They can control lens gear while simultaneously operating the gimbal. Additionally, reduced time on calibration during lens swaps is expected to boost demand for wireless lens control systems across the world. Older lens control systems require additional time during lens swapping as the swapping is done manually. Moreover, wireless lens control systems are responsive and accurate, further accelerating their demand worldwide.

Additionally, the need for improving performance or quality of pictures is anticipated to boost the demand for wireless lens control systems around the globe. Clear and high-quality pictures or videos are required by consumers. Digitization of the media and entertainment industry is also helping in increasing the popularity of these systems. These factors are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of lenses and maintenance services are expected to restrain the wireless lens control systems market in the coming years.

The global wireless lens control systems market can be segmented based on component, distribution channel, end-user, and region. Based on component, the wireless lens control systems market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment can be further split into hand wheel controller, wireless follow focal motor, and handheld gimbal system. In terms of distribution channel, the market can be categorized into online and offline distribution channel. Based on end-user, the global wireless lens control systems market can be classified into fashion photographer, landscape photographer, wildlife photographer, aerial photographer, action / sports photographer, pet photographer, event photographer, real estate and architecture photographer, and others.

In terms of region, the global wireless lens control systems market can be segmented into Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. The wireless lens control systems market in North America is estimated to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the early acceptance of wireless lens systems by organizations in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. The region is estimated to present attractive opportunities to the wireless lens control systems market in the near future. Factors such as an increase in digitization, modernization, and advancement of technologies are propelling demand for wireless lens control systems. This is driving the adoption of wireless lens control systems in the region.

Major players operating in the global wireless lens control systems market include B&H Foto & Electronics Corp, VMI Ltd., CMB Film Services, Inc., Teradek, LLC, Tilta Inc., Red.com, LLC., RTMotion, and Motion Dogs.