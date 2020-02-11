Wireless Health Market is projected to reach USD 302.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025

The Global Wireless Health Market was valued at USD 47.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 302.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Get PDF Sample Bochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=950394

Wireless Health is the integration of wireless technology into traditional medicine, such as diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of illness, as well as other tools that can help individuals improve their personal health and wellbeing. Wireless health differs from mHealth in that wireless health solutions will not always be mobile and mobile health solutions will not always be wirelessly enabled. Mobile broadband connectivity is useful in reaching new patients in remote areas while improving productivity and convenience through data transmission.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Progress in Wireless Communication technologies

1.2 Increasing Internet usage

1.3 Rise of Wearable devices

1.4 More usage of mHealthcare solutions in chronic disease cases

1.5 Patient friendly techniques and user-friendliness

1.6 Availability of 3G/4G networks’

1.7 Favourable HCIT Environment to give space to wireless healthcare stream

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor Network connections in developing and under developed nations

2.2 Traditional healthcare providers’ resistance

2.3 Distributed end user aspect

2.4 High initial costs

2.5 Lack of trained IT Professionals

Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/950394/global-wireless-health-market

Market Segmentation:

The Wireless Health Market is segmented on the basis of:

1. Global Wireless Health Market, by Component:

1.1 Services

1.2 Software

1.3 Hardware

2. Global Wireless Health Market, by End User:

2.1 Provider

2.2 Payers

2.3 Individual/Patients

3. Global Wireless Health Market, by Application:

3.1 Patient Specific applications

3.1.1 Physiological Monitoring

3.1.2 Patient Communication and support

3.2 Provider/Payer specific applications

4. Global Wireless Health Market, by Technology:

4.1 WPAN

4.1.1 Bluetooth

4.1.2 RFID

4.1.3 ANT++

4.1.4 Zigbee

4.1.5 Z-wave

4.1.6 UWB

4.2 Wlan/WiFi

4.3 Wimax

4.4 WWan

4.4.1 3G

4.4.2 GPRS

4.4.3 CDMA

4.4.4 GPS

5. Global Wireless Health Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cerner Corporation

2. AT&T, Inc.

3. Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

4. Omron Corporation

5. Verizon Communications, Inc.

6. Qualcomm, Inc.

7. Aerohive Networks, Inc.

8. Vocera Communication, Inc.

9. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Table of Contents