Wireless Health Market is projected to reach USD 302.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025

The Global Wireless Health Market was valued at USD 47.60 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 302.25 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2017 to 2025.
Get PDF Sample Bochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=950394
Wireless Health is the integration of wireless technology into traditional medicine, such as diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of illness, as well as other tools that can help individuals improve their personal health and wellbeing. Wireless health differs from mHealth in that wireless health solutions will not always be mobile and mobile health solutions will not always be wirelessly enabled. Mobile broadband connectivity is useful in reaching new patients in remote areas while improving productivity and convenience through data transmission.
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Progress in Wireless Communication technologies
1.2 Increasing Internet usage
1.3 Rise of Wearable devices
1.4 More usage of mHealthcare solutions in chronic disease cases
1.5 Patient friendly techniques and user-friendliness
1.6 Availability of 3G/4G networks’
1.7 Favourable HCIT Environment to give space to wireless healthcare stream
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Poor Network connections in developing and under developed nations
2.2 Traditional healthcare providers’ resistance
2.3 Distributed end user aspect
2.4 High initial costs
2.5 Lack of trained IT Professionals
Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/950394/global-wireless-health-market
Market Segmentation:
The Wireless Health Market is segmented on the basis of:
1. Global Wireless Health Market, by Component:
1.1 Services
1.2 Software
1.3 Hardware
2. Global Wireless Health Market, by End User:
2.1 Provider
2.2 Payers
2.3 Individual/Patients
3. Global Wireless Health Market, by Application:
3.1 Patient Specific applications
3.1.1 Physiological Monitoring
3.1.2 Patient Communication and support
3.2 Provider/Payer specific applications
4. Global Wireless Health Market, by Technology:
4.1 WPAN
4.1.1 Bluetooth
4.1.2 RFID
4.1.3 ANT++
4.1.4 Zigbee
4.1.5 Z-wave
4.1.6 UWB
4.2 Wlan/WiFi
4.3 Wimax
4.4 WWan
4.4.1 3G
4.4.2 GPRS
4.4.3 CDMA
4.4.4 GPS
5. Global Wireless Health Market, by Region:
5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
5.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Cerner Corporation
2. AT&T, Inc.
3. Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)
4. Omron Corporation
5. Verizon Communications, Inc.
6. Qualcomm, Inc.
7. Aerohive Networks, Inc.
8. Vocera Communication, Inc.
9. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Table of Contents
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL WIRELESS HEALTH MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL WIRELESS HEALTH MARKET OUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL WIRELESS HEALTH MARKET, BY COMPONENT
5.1 Services
5.2 Software
5.3 Hardware
6 GLOBAL WIRELESS HEALTH MARKET, BY END USER
6.1 Provider
6.2 Payers
6.3 Individual/Patients
7 GLOBAL WIRELESS HEALTH MARKET, BY APPLICATION
7.1 Patient Specific applications
7.1.1 Physiological Monitoring
7.1.2 Patient Communication and support
7.2 Provider/Payer specific applications
8 GLOBAL WIRELESS HEALTH MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
8.1 WPAN
8.1.1 Bluetooth
8.1.2 RFID
8.1.3 ANT++
8.1.4 Zigbee
8.1.5 Z-wave
8.1.6 UWB
8.2 Wlan/WiFi
8.3 Wimax
8.4 WWan
8.4.1 3G
8.4.2 GPRS
8.4.3 CDMA
8.4.4 GPS
9 GLOBAL WIRELESS HEALTH MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 U.K.
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Argentina
9.6 Rest of the World Regional Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
10 GLOBAL WIRELESS HEALTH MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1 Overview
10.2 Company Market Share
10.3 Vendor Landscape
10.4 Key Development Strategies
11 COMPANY PROFILES
11.1 Cerner Corporation
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Financial Performance
11.1.3 Product Outlook
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.2 AT&T, Inc.
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Financial Performance
11.2.3 Product Outlook
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.3 Philips Healthcare
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Financial Performance
11.3.3 Product Outlook
11.3.4 Key Developments
11.4 Omron Corporation
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Financial Performance
11.4.3 Product Outlook
11.4.4 Key Developments
11.5 Verizon Communications, Inc.
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Financial Performance
11.5.3 Product Outlook
11.5.4 Key Developments
11.6 Qualcomm, Inc.
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2 Financial Performance
11.6.3 Product Outlook
11.6.4 Key Developments
11.7 Aerohive Networks, Inc.
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.2 Financial Performance
11.7.3 Product Outlook
11.7.4 Key Developments
11.8 Vocera Communication, Inc.
11.8.1 Overview
11.8.2 Financial Performance
11.8.3 Product Outlook
11.8.4 Key Developments
11.9 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
11.9.1 Overview
11.9.2 Financial Performance
11.9.3 Product Outlook
11.9.4 Key Developments
12 Appendix
12.1 Related Reports
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +18666051052
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/