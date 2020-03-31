Wireless Health Industry by Technology Protocol (Software, Hardware, Services) Size, Latest Innovations, Challenges, Industry Growth by 2025

Global Wireless Health Industry was valued at USD 43 Billion in the year 2017. Global Wireless Health Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2025 from 2018 to reach USD 185.71 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017. While Asia Pacific region is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period with growing healthcare industry as the major driving factor. The U.S. is the major Industry in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

The major players in Wireless Health Industry are Siemens AG, AT &T Inc., GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Qualcomm Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Polar Electro, McKesson Corporation, Omron Corporation and other 10 more companies’ detailed information is provided in research report. Acquisitions, collaboration, and new product development are their key business strategy to gain Industry share.

SWOT Analysis of Wireless Health Industry

Strength

Growing wireless communication and network industry

Emerging wearable device Industry

Increasing Technological adoption

Weakness

The high cost of a launched wearable device

The absence of high internet network in developing and underdeveloped countries

Lack of skilled professionals

Opportunity

Emerging IT industry and healthcare awareness

Investments in R&D for wireless health

Threats

Clinical effectiveness

Data Security and safety

By basis of components, the wireless health Industry is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment holds the highest Industry share amongst all other components in 2017. On the other hand, WPAN technology Industry segment for wireless health Industry holds accounts for largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the year 2018-2025.

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Application

Patient-specific

Patient Communication and Support

Physiological Monitoring

Provider/Payer-specific



By Technology

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WPAN

WiMAX

WWAN

By Region

