Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market Global Outlook By 2023 : Azurewave Technologies, Inc., Blu Wireless Technology, Broadcom Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Marvell

According to Research for Markets, the Global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Market is accounted for $0.64 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.4% to reach $5.36 billion by 2023. Factors elevating the market growth are big digital multimedia, innovation in data transfer and connectivity, increasing penetration of portable and handheld devices. However, shorter operating range of current wigig products, rising cost of IPAM and increasing complexity of WiGig chipsets are hampering the market growth. In addition, growing BYOD and IoT and transition from IPv4 to IPv6 are major key trends that market will witness.

Based on Technology, Integrated Circuit Chip (IC Chip) on which wireless chip area network enables wireless communication among chips. Graphene is a promising material for the development of millimeter-wave electronics because of its outstanding electron transport properties. The highly integrated WM825B00 provides circuitry for a complete 2.4 GHz, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n wi-fi connectivity solutions requiring no other external components other than power supply.

Some of the key players in Global Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) market are Azurewave Technologies, Inc., Blu Wireless Technology, Broadcom Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology Group Ltd., MediaTek Inc., NEC Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Qualcomm Atheros and Silicon Image Inc.

Technologies Covered:

Integrated Circuit Chip (IC Chip)

System on Chip (SOC)

Devices Covered:

Network Infrastructure Devices

Communication/Display Devices

Types Covered:

802.11ad

802.11ac

Products Covered:

Networking Devices

Consumer Electronics

Applications Covered:

BFSI

Government

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

