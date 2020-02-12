Wireless Fire Detection Market Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Share, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2024

According to a new report published by Data Bridge Market Research “Global Wireless Fire Detection Market 2017-2024”, By System Type (Fully Wireless Systems, Hybrid Systems) By Installation type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), By control (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual) By application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial ) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2024.

Key Companies Mentioned:

EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd

Electro Detectors Ltd

Sterling Safety Systems

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd

Zeta Alarm Systems

Detectomat GmbH

Eurofyre Ltd

United Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Hochiki Corporation

Halma PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tyco International PLC

Johnson Controls

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Apollo Fire Detectors Fire Limited

HOCHIKI Corporation

Among others.

The Global Wireless Fire Detection Market players, drivers, overview, outlook, size, share and growth with forecast to 2024.

Report Analysis:

The Global Wireless Fire Detection accounted to USD 220.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Definition of Global Wireless Fire Detection Market:

Wireless fire detection system is a fire alarm appliance, which automatically senses and triggers an alarm in case of fire. This system can be either fully wireless or hybrid (combination of wired & wireless) systems. The integration of wired and wireless technologies increases the efficiency and reliability of the overall system. In the recent years, large number of cases of fires in residential & commercial spaces has increased which has led to the growth in wireless fire detection system market. Furthermore, emergence of superior, flexible, and reliable solution of fire detection systems has fueled their demand across several industries.

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of system type:

Fully Wireless Systems

Hybrid Systems

On the basis of installation type:

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

On the basis of application:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in awareness in industries toward fire detection systems

Advancement in technologies

Government regulations related to fire safety

High installation and maintenance cost

Increase in R&D activities

