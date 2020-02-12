Wireless Fire Detection Market Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Share, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2024

According to a new report published by Data Bridge Market Research “Global Wireless Fire Detection Market 2017-2024”, By System Type (Fully Wireless Systems, Hybrid Systems) By Installation type (New Installation, Retrofit Installation), By control (Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual) By application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial ) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2024.
Key Companies Mentioned:
- EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd
- Electro Detectors Ltd
- Sterling Safety Systems
- Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd
- Zeta Alarm Systems
- Detectomat GmbH
- Eurofyre Ltd
- United Technologies
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Hochiki Corporation
- Halma PLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Tyco International PLC
- Johnson Controls
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
- Apollo Fire Detectors Fire Limited
- HOCHIKI Corporation
- Among others.
Wireless Fire Detection Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Wireless Fire Detection Market players, drivers, overview, outlook, size, share and growth with forecast to 2024.
Report Analysis:
The Global Wireless Fire Detection accounted to USD 220.0 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Definition of Global Wireless Fire Detection Market:
Wireless fire detection system is a fire alarm appliance, which automatically senses and triggers an alarm in case of fire. This system can be either fully wireless or hybrid (combination of wired & wireless) systems. The integration of wired and wireless technologies increases the efficiency and reliability of the overall system. In the recent years, large number of cases of fires in residential & commercial spaces has increased which has led to the growth in wireless fire detection system market. Furthermore, emergence of superior, flexible, and reliable solution of fire detection systems has fueled their demand across several industries.
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of system type:
- Fully Wireless Systems
- Hybrid Systems
On the basis of installation type:
- New Installation
- Retrofit Installation
On the basis of application:
- Residential
- Industrial
- Commercial
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increase in awareness in industries toward fire detection systems
- Advancement in technologies
- Government regulations related to fire safety
- High installation and maintenance cost
- Increase in R&D activities
