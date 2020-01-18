Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market Size, Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, Forecast Till 2023

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market is expected to witness 21% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2023. The report summarizes market review of the key segments in the market such as by Charging Type, by Power Supply Range, by Charging Pad, Charging System, Vehicle Type, Application, Region, Forecast 2023

The prominent players in the global wireless electric vehicle charging market market include Plugless Power (USA), WiTricity (USA), Nission (Japan), Qualcomm, Inc. (USA), ZTE Corporation (China), ELIX Wireless (Canada), HEVO power (USA), Continental AG (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), and BMW (Germany).

Market Overview:

The wireless electric vehicle charging is based on the principle of inductive coupling where energy is transferred through an inductive coupling to an electric device and this energy is used to charge batteries or use to run the device. This is usually done with the presence of a charging base station in which an induction coupling, or charger uses induction coil to generate an electromagnetic field to transfer energy between two objects through electromagnetic induction. But the energy transfer efficiency depends upon the air gap and coil alignment between the charging source and receiver. This gap varies from small to large passenger vehicles. For example, for small passenger vehicle the air gap varies from 150 to 300 mm.

The major advantage of this type of charging is that the electric vehicle battery gets charged while the vehicle is being driven. The wireless electric vehicle charging is a simple solution for charging electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, which is ideally suited to stationary wireless charging and even opens the possibility of dynamic wireless charging due to the growing demand for charging while driving.

The global wireless electric vehicle charging market is segmented on the basis of charging type, power supply range, charging pad, charging station, propulsion, vehicle type, application, and region.

On the basis of charging type, the market has been segmented into dynamic and stationary wireless electric charging.

On the basis of power supply range, the market has been segmented into 3 to <7.7 KW, 7.7 to < 11KW), 11to < 20KW, 20 to < 50 KW, 50 KW and above. Based on charging pad, the market has been segmented into base charging pad, power control unit and vehicle charging pad.

On the basis of charging system, the market has been segmented into home, and commercial charging system.

On the basis of propulsion type, the market has been segmented into battery and plug-in electric vehicle.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger EV, and commercial EV.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

Geographically, the global wireless electric vehicle charging market has been segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period owing to growing production of electric vehicles from China and Japan. Moreover, increased production and sales of automobiles is expected to boost the demand for wireless electric vehicle charging market in this region. Furthermore, the growing disposable income from countries such as China, India and other countries, and increasing population, urbanization, and rising focus to reduce the vehicle emissions.

