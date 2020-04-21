Wireless Display Market 2019 by Revenue Analysis, Growth, Opportunities, Production and Forecast to 2023

Global Wireless Display Market is estimated to strike a robust CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The intensified adoption of on-demand entertainment is another major factor prognosticated to favor the expansion of the wireless display market across the review period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in this report are Actiontec Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), NETGEAR Inc. (U.S.), Roku, Inc. (U.S.), Cavium, Inc. (U.S.), and Belkin International, Inc. (U.S.).

Market Synopsis:

Wireless display technology enables better content viewing through peer-to-peer media transmission to a larger display gadget without using wires. This has fueled the demand for wireless display technology over the years. The trend is projected to perpetuate and influence the growth of the market positively through the assessment period.

The technology has gained popularity with the increase of awareness among the consumers which has propelled the expansion of the wireless display market. It is likely to accelerate adoption in the commercial sector and augment the wireless display market in the foreseeable future.

The market is forecasted to remain highly lucrative over the next couple of years, and the technological advancements in the wireless display technology are poised to aid the proliferation of the market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of web-based services, smartphones, tablets, etc. is expected to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the wireless display market during the projection period.

Market Segmentation:

By offering, the global wireless display market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By technology protocol, the wireless display market has been segmented into wireless HD, WiDi, miracast, AirPlay, Google cast, and DLNA.

By application, the global wireless display market has been segmented into consumer and commercial.

Industry News:

In July 2018, Microsoft, the U.S., has updated its HoloLens with the addition of Miracast and more sharing functions.

In October 2018, ScreenBeam, a leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, announced that its ScreenBeam 960 has been expanded across major platforms such as Apple iOS 9 and later devices, and 2012 and later macOS devices.

In October 2018, Airtame, a Danish startup that produces a wireless HDMI solution for education and business, has launched Airtame 2, a wireless screen sharing solution.

In November 2018, The NEC InfinityBoard, a powerful and scalable all-in-one resource for team-focused meeting rooms, has enabled the collaboration, creation, and communication across different screens.

Regional Insights:

The global wireless display market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is likely to dominate the global market through the assessment period. The presence of country-level markets such as the U.S. and Canada are projected to catalyze the wireless display market proliferation in the forthcoming years. The factors that are projected to favor the expansion of the regional market in the upcoming years include technological enhancements, rising digitalization, swift implementation of technological advancements, etc. Furthermore, the penetration of the smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers is likely to augment the regional wireless display market over 2023.

Europe is a major growth pocket and is expected to accrue substantial revenue during the forecast period. The technological advancements introduced by the market players are poised to favor the expansion of the market. Asia Pacific is also a major regional market and is estimated to exhibit tremendous growth. The increased penetration of display devices, rising disposable income, technological developments, etc. are the factors that are set to influence the expansion positively.

