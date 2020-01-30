Wireless Display Global Market 2019 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2023

Wireless Display Market – Overview

The Wireless Display Global Market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2019-2023. Wireless display technology enables better content viewing through peer-to-peer media transmission to a larger display gadget without using wires. This has fueled the demand for wireless display technology over the years. The trend is projected to perpetuate and influence the growth of the market positively through the assessment period.

Technological advancements have played a major role in the development of wireless display market. Steep increase in evolution of display technologies and widespread use of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers are major factors driving the growth of wireless display market. Also, increasing adoption of on-demand entertainment is another factor responsible for fuelling the market growth. Also, simplified setup and ease of connection are helping in boosting the demand for wireless displays.

Wireless display technology engages into enabling the users to stream apps, movies, music, photos and videos wirelessly from a compatible computer to a compatible HDTV or through the use of an adapter with other HDTVs. Various wireless display technologies are present in the market such as Wireless HD, Miracast, Air Play and Wi-Fi display among others. Wireless display technologies enables the users to carry out different tasks such as checking e-mails on a device and at the same time streaming a movie on TV through the same device.

Wireless Display Market Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global wireless display market are Google, Inc. (U.S.), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Roku, Inc. (U.S.), Lattice Semiconductor (U.S.), NETGEAR Inc. (U.S.), Cavium, Inc. (U.S.), Actiontec Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), and Belkin International, Inc. (U.S.).

Wireless Display Market Segmentation:

By offering, the global wireless display market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.

By technology protocol, the wireless display market has been segmented into wireless HD, WiDi, miracast, AirPlay, Google cast, and DLNA.

By application, the global wireless display market has been segmented into consumer and commercial.

Wireless Display Industry News:

In July 2019, Microsoft, the U.S., has updated its HoloLens with the addition of Miracast and more sharing functions.

In October 2019, Screen Beam, a leader in wireless display and collaboration solutions, announced that its Screen Beam 960 has been expanded across major platforms such as Apple iOS 9 and later devices, and 2012 and later macOS devices.

In October 2019, Airtame, a Danish startup that produces a wireless HDMI solution for education and business, has launched Airtame 2, a wireless screen sharing solution.

In November 2019, The NEC Infinity Board, a powerful and scalable all-in-one resource for team-focused meeting rooms, has enabled the collaboration, creation, and communication across different screens.

Wireless Display Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of wireless display appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Wireless Display Market – Regional Analysis

The global wireless display market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is likely to dominate the global market through the assessment period.

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the wireless display market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Google, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Roku, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, and NETGEAR Inc. among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the technological advancements and increasing demand across several consumer electronics devices such as smart TVs, ultra-books and tablets. in the region. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and internet, and technological advancements as well. Wireless display market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 owing to growing population and increased urbanization and digitization in China, Japan, and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for wireless display is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2023).

