Wireless Data Radio Modem Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026

Wireless radio Modems are used to transfer the data wirelessly in real time. They does not require any telecommunication or satellite network operator. They are used for fleet management, Telemetry, SCADA applications, Land Survey differential GPS etc. . These are muses in the Private radio networks and are used in critical industrial applications, when real-time data communication is needed. Radio modems enable user to be independent of telecommunication or satellite network operators.The rise in the need of private networks for better management, control, synergy of operations and quick communications for quick and responsive outcome especially in the areas of transportation, construction and vigilance has been instrumental in rising the demand of such systems.

The restraints has been the limited coverage area which in fact has been this attribute that it has been deployed in such areas. However, increasing its coverage area can result in even wider acceptance in industry and find even further rise in adoption.The wireless Data Radio Modem Market is segmented on the basis of product type: General-Purpose Data Modem, UAV Drone Data Modem; on the basis of application: General-Purpose Data Modem (SCADA and telemetry, Mining and Geo-Exploration, Precision Farming, Transportation, Machine Control (Industrial), Others (Wireless Utilities Management, Remote Weather Monitoring, and Smart Grid)), UAV Drone Data Modem (Mining and Geo-Exploration (Including Land Survey), Precision Farming, Transportation, Others (Construction, Utilities, and Coastal Monitoring)); on the basis of Operating Range: Short Range, Long Range; on the basis of geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Rest of the World (RoW).

The growth of the wireless data radio modem market in APAC is attributed to the increasing adoption of radio modems with the development of the transportation infrastructure, and mining and utilities industries in the region. The major countries in APAC such as India and China have started recognizing ITS as a crucial tool to solve social, economic, and environmental problems caused by traffic congestion, air pollution, and increased greenhouse gas emissions.

The major focus area in recent years is the rise in drone technology and which has such versatile application, wireless data radio modems will be one of the fastest growing application areas. Construction sector is another area where the technology is going to be used for quick execution of the project.The major players in the wireless data radio modem market include SATEL OY (Finland), Motorola Solutions (US), Schneider Electric (France), Digi International (US), Pacific Crest (US), Advantech B+B SmartWorx (US), FreeWave Technologies (US), Cohda Wireless (Australia), Campbell Scientific (US), and Harris Corporation (US).

