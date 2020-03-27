Wireless Charging Ic Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a device without wires or cables. A wireless charging technology is comprised of two parts, a transmitter (the actual charging station itself) and a receiver (which is inside the device you are charging). Wireless Charging ICs are the core part of Wireless Charging technology.

The market is fragment, the key players are IDT, Texas Instruments, NXP/Freescale, ADI/Linear Tech, Qualcomm, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, On Semiconductor, Semtech, ROHM, Toshiba, Panosonic, Maxim, Generalplus, E-Charging Inc. (CPS), CVSMicro, Xiamen Newyea Tech, ZoneCharge, BOEONE and so on. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Witnessing the huge market potential, several new players have entered the global market for wireless charging ICs over the past decade. It is expected that the entry of new players into the global market will prompt a counter response from the existing players. This response could take the shape of better and more innovative strategies, introduction new product lines, or expansion of geographical reach. Although the current competitive landscape of the global wireless charging IC market is largely consolidated, it is expected to undergo progressive fragmentation over the forthcoming years.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3005719

Asia Pacific was the largest market for Wireless Charging IC market globally, with a share exceeding 70% in 2017. Growing use of the product owing to its superior characteristics has been fueling growth of the market in this region.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless Charging IC market will register a 19.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5220 million by 2024, from US$ 2180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wireless Charging IC business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless Charging IC market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IDT

Texas Instruments

NXP/Freescale

ADI/Linear Tech

Qualcomm

Broadcom

STMicroelectronics

On Semiconductor

Semtech

ROHM

Toshiba

Panosonic

Maxim

Generalplus

E-Charging Inc. (CPS)

CVSMicro

Xiamen Newyea Tech

ZoneCharge

BOEONE

Enquire About [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3005719

This study considers the Wireless Charging IC value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Transmitter ICs

Receiver ICs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smart Phones and Tablets

Wearable Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Automobile Devices

Others

Browse Complete [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-malaysia-antibody-services-market-report-status-and-outlook

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wireless Charging IC consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wireless Charging IC market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wireless Charging IC manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wireless Charging IC with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wireless Charging IC submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]