Wireless Audio Products Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

The global wireless audio products market are used to transmit and receive various audio signals through wireless technologies, such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and AirPlay, among others. Wireless earphone and headphones, portable speakers, sound bars, and wireless home theater systems, multi room speakers, and others are various types of wireless audio products available in the market. Increasing applications of wireless audio devices in the commercial sector, increasing penetration of infotainment devices, rising adoption of mobile devices, and others are the key driving factors of the market. In addition, wireless audio devices find applications in various sectors, such as consumer, automotive, commercial, security & defense and others. Wireless audio products are used as support accessories for mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops/computers, and gaming consoles in the consumer sector. Commercial sector comprises wireless audio products used at office spaces, industries, and other commercial establishments such as IT parks, sports complex, educational institutes, and government offices. In addition, increasing use of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), in-vehicle infotainment systems, and GPS devices has boosted the utilization of wireless headphones, speakers, and others in cars, trucks, buses, and other automobiles.

Global Wireless Audio Products Market: Drivers and Challenges

Easy adoption of wireless audio products among the people is driven by advanced features offered in the wireless audio products such as flexile audio streaming, product bundling, and, increasing disposable income among the population is also encouraging people to invest in luxury items such as wireless audio products. Few other factors that positively impact the global wireless audio products market are advancement in audio technology and rising mobile devices penetration which support adoption of wireless speakers.

Stringent government regulations have been imposed regarding the frequency range of audio products.Few other challenges faced by the vendors in the market include threat of piracy, lesser bandwidth of wireless connection. These are the factors that hinder the growth of global wireless audio product market.

Global Wireless Audio Products Market: Segmentation

Global wireless audio products market can be segmented into product type, sales channel, and sectors, price range.

On the basis of product type, global wireless audio products market can be segmented into portable, earphones and headphone, non-transportable and others

On the basis of sales channel, global wireless audio products market can be segmented into organized, unorganized and online/e-Commerce.

On the basis of sector, global wireless audio products market can be segmented into automotive, commercial, security and defence and others.

On the basis of price range, global wireless audio products market can be segmented into low and medium prices and HI end/Premium priced speakers.

Global Wireless Audio Products Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global wireless audio products market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is likely to continue its leading position over the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is largely fuelled by easy adoption and better disposable income among the population. The continuous penetration of consumer electronics is among the key factors for the healthy pace of growth of the Asia Pacific market which has the highest potential. Western Europe market holds a notable share in the global wireless audio products market as it is home to several key vendors for sound systems.

Global Wireless Audio Products Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for wireless audio products market are Logitech/ UE, Bose Corporation, Philips, B&O, B&W, Harman International, Samsung Electronics, Beats Audio (Apple Inc.), Sony Corporation, Sonos Inc., Denon, Yamaha

