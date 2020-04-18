Wireless Audio Devices Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018-2026

Wireless Audio Devices are mainly used for entertainment propose through audio streaming. There are mainly three types of Wireless Audio Devices namely earphones and headphones, portable speakers, and other (Multi-room Speakers etc.). Wireless headphones and earphones include over-the-ear, behind-the-ear, in-ear, and other wearing options. These include Bluetooth-enabled and noise-cancelling headphones. Portable speakers are audio speakers which run on batteries, and can be easily carried and transported by the user. Other devices are the speakers with wireless connectivity, which can be paired with other smart devices such as computers and mobile devices. Sound bars, wireless home theaters, and speakers receive digital audio streams from the host device, which decode, decompress, and amplify the audio through built-in speakers.

The global Wireless Audio Devices Market to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Demand for Wireless Audio Devices is expected to be driven by increase in wireless connectivity, shift in consumer media consumption preferences and growing penetration of smartphones, tablets, and smart watches.

Global Wireless Audio Devices Market is categorized on the basis of technology, distribution channel, product type, end user and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and others. Bluetooth segment accounted for highest market share 68.6% in 2017. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into organized retail, unorganized retail, and online/e-Commerce. Online/e-Commerce segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into earphones and headphones, portable speakers and others. Portable speakers segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Portable speakers Segment had a market share of 39.3% in the year 2017. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. Residential segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Residential Segment had a market share of 77.4% in the year 2017.

Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to high number of local players and technological advancements in the region. Also, demand for Wireless Audio Devices is increasing in the markets in MEA and China.

Some of the top companies identified across the Wireless Audio Devices Market are: Harman International Industries, Bose Corporation, Beats Electronics, Sony Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Xmi Pte. Ltd., Samsung Electronics, Logitech International S.A, LG Electronics, Inc., Yamaha Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Sound United.