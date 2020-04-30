Wireless AP Market Dynamics and Growth Factors till 2025

A wireless access point (WAP) is a hardware device or configured node on a local area network (LAN) that allows wireless capable devices and wired networks to connect through a wireless standard, including Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. WAPs feature radio transmitters and antennae, which facilitate connectivity between devices and the Internet or a network.

In 2018, the global Wireless AP market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Wireless AP status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wireless AP development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aerohive

Cisco Systems

HPE

Ruckus Wireless

Ubiquiti

Alcatel-Lucent

Belkin

Buffalo Technology

D-Link

EnGenius

Huawei Technologies

Netgear

Novatel Wireless

Samsung

TP-LINK

Zebra

ZTE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumer Grade

Business Grade

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Small and Middle Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Wireless AP Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Consumer Grade

1.4.3 Business Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wireless AP Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Small and Middle Business

1.5.4 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Wireless AP Market Size

2.2 Wireless AP Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Wireless AP Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Wireless AP Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Wireless AP Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Wireless AP Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Wireless AP Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Wireless AP Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Wireless AP Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Wireless AP Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Wireless AP Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Wireless AP Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Wireless AP Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

