Wireless Access Infrastructure Market – Real-time Insights for Operation Management Trending Says by TMR

Wireless access infrastructure or wireless network infrastructure represents hardware and software components of the network that enables network connectivity, communication, data transfer, and operation management of the enterprise network. The increasing demand for real-time insights for operation management by various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage have accelerated the wireless network infrastructure market globally. Industry 4.0 is one of the key factors driving the wireless network infrastructure market majorly in manufacturing facilities.

Increasing adoption of smart sensors and communication devices integrated with analytics tools helps companies to generate large volumes of data to analyze and refine the product which helps them to meet the increasing needs of end customers. In addition, increasing demand for industrial robotics for the improvement of quality and reliability, and to reduce waste, production time, and cost has also accelerated the demand for wireless network infrastructure, as industrial robots transfer data for M2M communication and product analysis.

For instance, according to International Federation of Robotics, the global sales of industrial robots was 381 thousand units in 2017 which is expected to reach 630 thousand units by 2021.

Based on component, the wireless access infrastructure market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into installation, and support & maintenance services. In terms of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and mid-size enterprises and large enterprises. Based on application, the market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, energy and utility, healthcare, food and beverage, IT and telecommunication, banking and financial services, and others.

In terms of region, the global wireless access infrastructure market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a dominant position in the global wireless access infrastructure market in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are major growth engines of the region. The increasing number of network connected devices in countries of North America is a major factor driving the growth of the wireless access infrastructure market in this region.