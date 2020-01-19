Wire to Board Connector Market -Top players are Kyocera Corp. (Japan), Samtec, Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

An electro-mechanical device that is used to attach electrical terminations thereby creating an electrical circuit. An electrical connector consist of a male-ended plug and female-ended jack. A Wire to Board Connector refers to those connectors that connect a bunch of wires or a wire with a printed circuit board (PCB).

Wire to board connector is used widely in a variety of applications. From factory automation to household appliances such as refrigerators, washers and dryers, ovens to anywhere where power or signals are routed, wire to board connectors finds its usage.

The market of wire to board connector market is driven by the rapid growth of communications, consumer electronics and computers market. Growing application of communication technology and computer all over the world has been contributing to the growth of the market. Increasing demand of transmission bandwidth and high-speed connectivity are also responsible for the growth of the market of wire to board connector market.

However, the increasing usage of wireless networking systems across the globe, is restraining the market of wire to board connector. Wireless networking systems are gaining popularity owing to it’s convenience of usage and portability.

The market is segmented by pitch size, application, style and geography. By pitch size, the market is divided into 1.0 mm, 2.0 mm, 3.0 mm, 5.0 mm and others. The wire to board connector segment with 5 mm. The growth of this segment of the market is owing to increasing usage of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system in various residential appliances such as refrigerators, heaters and air conditioners, cooktops across the globe. 10.16 mm pitch size is the second most growing segment in this category. Increasing usage of these connectors in office automation, medical, robotics and communication are also propelling the growth of this segment.

On the basis of application, the wire to board connector market is divided into computer and peripherals into computer and peripherals, automotive, medical, data/telecom and others. The automotive category is expected to propel this market. These connectors are increasingly being used in intelligent transport system, safety systems, and automotive electronics. The data/telecom sector is likely to witness the second highest growth as in industrial measurement and consumer electronics segment more and more handheld communication devices are being used.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19868

The market is divided into header, plug, socket, accessory, receptacle and housing on the basis of style. The connector with receptacle style is forecasted to hold the largest market share of the wire to board connector. These connectors are most suited for various applications like portable music systems, GPS equipment, consumer transaction and payment terminals and various types of handheld gadgets.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and America (EMEA) and Latin America. North America has been leading the market and accounts for the biggest market share. North America is anticipated to grow substantially during the forecast period of 2016-2024 owing to the increasing demand and usage of HVAC system across the continent. The US accounted for the biggest market share in this geographical segment and is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

Europe also accounts for a substantial market share in this market and occupies the second largest market share of wire to board market. The region is expected to grow well over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Owing to the increasing penetration of internet and data traffic in the APAC region, the region is set to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand of Internet of Things (IoT) in this region has led to the growth of this market. In China, Japan these connectors are increasingly used in electric vehicles. The market of Middle East and Africa is also expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=19868

Some of the major players of the high voltage Molex Incorporated (U.S.), Kyocera Corp. (Japan), Samtec, Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Harting Technology Group (Germany) amongst many others.