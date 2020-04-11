Winter Tire Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.32% by 2023, Industry Overview, Scope, Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Regional Segmentation by Types, Application, Products, Global Trends and Drivers

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Winter Tires Market was worth USD 18.72 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 27.39 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.32% during the forecast period. Winter Tires otherwise called snow tires are specialty tires with particular tread configuration proper for traction on ice and snow. These tires can be useful in temperatures lower than 7 degree Celsius and are frequently furnished with ceramic or metal studs that stick out from the tires to additionally build footing in state of firmly stuffed ice or snow. Distinctive nations and areas over the globe have particular controls for winter tires, and its use, and oversee the plan and accessibility winter tires in that locale.

Request us for the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/AnT/QBI-CMR-AnT-54073

Vehicle Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2016, the passenger cars section represented the significant offers of this market. The expanded ratification of passenger cars makes this fragment significant for the winter tire market. The adoption of winter tires is critical in developed areas, for example, North America and Europe. Japan encounters extraordinary snowfall, which makes driving troublesome. Accordingly, winter tires are pivotal for driving in winters in the nation.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Nordic nations and snow-capped locales of Europe have extreme winter conditions, and they request the most elevated usage of winter tire. Additionally, Europe has stringent rules for the usage of winter tires in particular locales, which increment the application of winter tire. For example, leading countries like Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Russia have directions that order winter tires amid a predefined time of the year.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Continental AG, Hankook Tire, Bridgestone, Giti Tire, Goodyear India Limited, Pirelli and Michelin. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Enquire before Buying the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/AnT/QBI-CMR-AnT-54073/

The Winter Tires Market is segmented as follows-

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Buy the Updated Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/AnT/QBI-CMR-AnT-54073/

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?