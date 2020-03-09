Wine Logistics Market 2019-2025 by Technology and Top Key Players- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, JF Hillebrand, Kerry Logistics, Wine Logistics, DB Schenker and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Wine Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Wine Logistics Market
The global wine logistics market includes customized services such as transportation and warehousing provided by logistics service providers to the producers of wine. In the wine logistics services market research report and analysis, our analysts identify that EMEA will be a major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period. The wine logistics market will grow steadily in this region owing to the growing demand and consumption for wine.
This report focuses on the global Wine Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Wine Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
JF Hillebrand Group
Kerry Logistics
Wine Logistics International
DB Schenker
Mainfreight
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transportation
Warehousing and value-added services
Market segment by Application, split into
Red wine
White wine
Rose wine
Fruit wine
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
Chapter 9 Historical and Current Wine Logistics in North America (2013-2018)
Chapter 10 Historical and Current Wine Logistics in South America (2013-2018)
Chapter 11 Historical and Current Wine Logistics in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)
Chapter 12 Historical and Current Wine Logistics in Europe (2013-2018)
Chapter 13 Historical and Current Wine Logistics in MEA (2013-2018)
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Wine Logistics (2013-2018)
Chapter 15 Global Wine Logistics Forecast (2019-2023)
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
