Windshield Market For Automotive Market Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2025

Glass plays an important role in the ability of the vehicle to offer safety and security to its occupants. Automotive glass can improve the safety and security of the occupants in several other ways in addition to its traditional characteristics. Traditionally, the windshield provides a significant amount of strength to the cabin of the vehicle. For instance, in a head-on collision, the windshield provides up to 45% of structural integrity to the cabin of the vehicle, while in a rollover, the structural integrity is up to 60%. The windshield is an integral part of the safety restraint system in the vehicle.

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=41471

It keeps the roof from crushing in on the occupants in a rollover, it allows the airbags to deploy in the correct position to cushion passengers, and prevents passengers from being ejected in a serious collision. In a similar way, tempered glass is treated in order to achieve higher resistance to breakage than simple annealed glass. Tempered glass is also treated in order to break in a more predictable way when it does break, thus providing a major safety advantage in almost all its applications.

Global Windshield Market For Automotive: Drivers and Restraints

The global windshield market is primarily driven by the increase in vehicle production, sales, and vehicle parts. The windshield market for automotive is directly related to the global production of vehicles, as every vehicle is required to be equipped with a windshield Rising production of vehicles is anticipated to drive the windshield market for automotive during the forecasting period. Demand for automotive windshield is also prominent in the aftermarket. The aftermarket for automotive windshield is based on the breakage of the windshield due to accidents, improper maintenance, etc. Currently, special purpose windshields, such as bullet resistance windshields, are also utilized to provide additional safety and security to the occupants of the vehicle.

The windshield market for automotive can be segmented based on glass, material, position, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of glass, the windshield market for automotive can be classified into laminated glass and one more segment. The laminated glass segment in the windshield market is estimated to account for the largest share, by service segment. Various digital systems such as GPS tracking systems, remote diagnostics system, fuel management system, and driver information system are provided as a standard feature in trucks by OEMs. Hence, the expansion of the laminated glass segment is expected to be driven by the increasing use of laminated glasses.