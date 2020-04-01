Window Cleaning Robot Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,236.2 Mn by 2026

Window Cleaning Robot Market – Snapshot

An automatic window cleaner functions similar to a robotic vacuum. It uses advance sensors to guide itself around the cleaning surface in the most efficient path. The major difference between the two is that window cleaning robots clean windows instead of floors. Most automated window cleaners use suction, magnets, or a combination of both to stick to the window or other glass surface. Most robotic window cleaners typically feature a two-step cleaning process which begins with wiping off the dirt and then polishing the window. There are two main types: vacuum suction and fan absorption window cleaning robots. Most window cleaning robots use a remote controller or mobile application to steer the window cleaning robot around the surface of the window.

The global window cleaning robot market is driven by an increase in use of automation in a wide variety of applications in commercial and industrial sectors. Furthermore, significant adoption of window cleaning robots in smart homes is expected to impact the global market. With introduction of Internet of Things, majority of consumers are focusing on equipping their homes with smart technologies, particularly in developed countries. Rising advancements in AI technology for use in cleaning robots is expected to drive the growth of the window cleaning robots market globally over the forecast period. Furthermore, significant use of this technology in commercial applications is reducing the need of human labor for repetitive tasks.

However, the high cost associated with window cleaning robots is estimated to hamper the global window cleaning robot market. Nevertheless, emerging technologies such as cloud robotics, Big Data, and advanced analytics provides robots the smartness to work even in hazardous environments, thereby propelling the growth of the window cleaning robot market globally. In the healthcare sector, significant precautions are being taken to maintain the hygiene of hospitals. High touch surfaces within patient surroundings are prone to pathogens and other bacteria. Hence, many hospitals are aiming to improve their cleaning protocols by new technologies.

The global window cleaning robot market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is classified into vacuum suction and fan absorption.The fan absorption segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period due to its ability to be operated with mobiles and other smart features. In terms of application, the global window cleaning robot market has been segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The window cleaning robots within the residential segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of above 14% during the forecast period. The significant population within major economies in Asia Pacific such as China and India offer crucial potential for the growth of the residential sector of the window cleaning robots market within the region.

In terms of geography, the global window cleaning robot market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market over the forecast period. However, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the near future due to the significant presence of prominent players such as Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd., Hobot Technology, Inc. and Zhengzhou Bangmi Smart Technology Co., Ltd. Some of the other key players profiled in this report include Mamibot, Inc., Windowmate, Cop Rose Robot Co. Ltd., Alfawise, Iishim Global Co., Ltd., Baseltek, and ALBOHES.