Wind Turbine Blade Market Forecast to 2025 by Value, Volume, CAGR, Revenue

Wind turbine blade is mounted on the wind turbine. Most wind turbines have three blades, though there are some with two blades. Blades are generally 30 to 50 meters (100 to 165 feet) long, with the most common sizes around 40 meters (130 feet). Longer blades are being designed and tested. Blade weights vary, depending on the design and materialsa 40 meter LM Glasfiber blade for a 1.5 MW turbine weighs 5,780 kg (6.4 tons) and one for a 2.0 MW turbine weighs 6,290 kg (6.9 tons).

The global Wind Turbine Blade market will reach xxx Million USD in 2019 and CAGR xx% 2019-2024. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Wind Turbine Blade by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

< 1.5 MW

1.5 MW

1.5-2.0 MW

2.0 MW

2.0-3.0 MW

3.0 MW

3.0-5.0 MW

5.0 MW

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Zhongfu Lianzhong

Avic Sinoma

TMT

New United

United power

Mingyang

XEMC

New Energy DEC

Haizhuang Wanyuan

SANY

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Offshore Wind Blade

Onshore Wind Blade

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Wind Turbine Blade Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Wind Turbine Blade

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

