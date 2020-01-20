Wind Power Market Overview, Size, Status, Competition Landscape and Growth Opportunities

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Wind Power Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

latest market research report titled Wind Power Market in India 2014 analyses how the renewable energy sector is gaining importance in India and how wind energy has become an indispensable part of this sector. With the gap in demand and supply of energy increasing at a steady pace, it has become necessary to look beyond conventional sources for generating energy. This has led to a shift in focus from thermal power plants to renewable sources of energy. With wind energy related equipment being the easiest and least expensive to set up among the various types of renewable energy, the latter has emerged as the fastest growing segment. The high prices and lack of easy availability of raw materials for generating electricity through thermal plants is also driving growth in the market. However, the central government’s decision to withdraw the Accelerated Depreciation Scheme and withdrawal of the Generation-Based Incentive scheme, before it was reinstated in Aug 2013, led to considerable decline in market growth during the previous year. The market is, however, expected to become stable and once again start exhibiting steady growth.

Several government and industry bodies are working towards developing the market and wind energy producers are being provided various incentives. Majority of the players operating in the market are foreign companies and there is stiff competition among these players. New trends such as off-shore wind energy generation, hybrid generators that include solar photovoltaic and wind, and wind and diesel, and the advent of small wind turbines comprise crucial future driving factors for this market.

Table of Content:

Slide 1: Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Indicators

Slide 2: GDP at Factor Cost: Quarterly (2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14), Inflation Rate: Monthly (Jul 2013 – Dec 2013)

Slide 3: Gross Fiscal Deficit: Monthly (Feb 2013 – Jul 2013), Exchange Rate: Half Yearly (Aug 2013 – Jan 2014)

Slide 4: Lending Rate: Annual (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12), Trade Balance: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13), FDI: Annual (2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13)

Introduction

Slide 5: India – Energy Scenario

Slide 6: Renewable Energy Scenario

Slide 7: Wind Power – Generation Procedure & Cost Component

Market Overview

Slide 8: Wind Power – Market Overview, and Historical Market Size (Capacity-Wise; 2001-2002 – 2012-13)

Slide 9: Wind Power – Market Overview, and Forecasted Market Size (Capacity-Wise; 2012-2013 – 2018-19e)

Slide 10: Wind Power Industry Value Chain

EXIM

Slide 11: Export of Wind Mills & Turbines – Overview, Size (Value-Wise; 2009-10 – 2012-13), Region-Wise Exports (Value-Wise; 2011-12, 2012-13)

Slide 12: Import of Wind Mills & Turbines – Overview, Size (Value-Wise; 2009-10 – 2012-13), Region-Wise Imports (Value-Wise; 2011-12, 2012-13)

Slide 13: Export of Wind Powered Generating Sets – Overview, Size (Value-Wise; 2009-10 – 2012-13), Region-Wise Exports (Value-Wise; 2011-12, 2012-13)

Slide 14: Import of Wind Powered Generating Sets – Overview, Size (Value-Wise; 2009-10 – 2012-13), Region-Wise Imports (Value-Wise; 2011-12, 2012-13)

Drivers & Challenges

Slide 15: Drivers & Challenges – Summary

Slide 16-21: Drivers

Slide 22-24: Challenges

Trends

Slide 25: Trends – Summary

Slide 26-34: Key Trends

Government Participation

Slide 35: Government Participation – Summary

Slide 36-37: Major Government Bodies and Associations

Slide 38: Policy and Regulatory Incentives

Slide 39-41: State-Wise Wind Power Tariff (Top Five States)

State Specific Issues

Slide 42: Gujarat

Slide 43: Karnataka

Slide 44: Maharashtra

Slide 45: Rajasthan

Slide 46: Tamil Nadu

Competitive Landscape

Slide 47: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Slide 48-52: Competitive Benchmarking (FY 2013)

Slide 53-64: Major Public Players

Slide 65-115: Major Private Players

Strategic Recommendation

Slide 116: Strategic Recommendations

