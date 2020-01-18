Wind Power in Czech Republic, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2019-Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles

“Wind Power in Czech Republic, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2018 — Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles”, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind power market in Czech Republic.

The report provides in depth analysis on global renewable power market and global wind power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in Czech Republic (includes conventional thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details renewable power market outlook in the country (includes wind, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in Czech Republic wind power market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to wind power is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2374372

Scope:

The report analyses global renewable power market, global wind power (Onshore and Offshore) market, Czech Republic power market, Czech Republic renewable power market and Czech Republic wind power market. The scope of the research includes —

— A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

— An overview on global renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends, generation trends and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources. The information is covered for the historical period 2006–2017 (unless specified) and forecast period 2018–2030.

— Renewable power sources include wind (both onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic (PV), concentrated solar power (CSP), small hydropower (SHP), biomass, biogas and geothermal.

— Detailed overview of the global wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by major wind power countries in 2017 and key owners information of various regions.

— Power market scenario in Czech Republic and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

— An overview on Czech Republic renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2006–2030), generation trends(2006–2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2017.

— Detailed overview of Czech Republic wind power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming wind projects.

— Deal analysis of Czech Republic wind power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

— Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewable power sources in general and wind power in particular.

— Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to buy:

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

— Identify key growth and investment opportunities in Czech Republic wind power market.

— Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market.

— Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

— Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

— Identify key partners and business development avenues.

— Understand and respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2374372

Key Players:

CEZ, a.s.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Executive Summary 7

3 Introduction 11

4 Renewable Power Market, Global, 2006–2030 18

5 Wind Power Market, Global, 2006–2030 34

5.1 Wind Power Market, Global, Overview 34

5.2 Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006–2030 35

5.2.1 Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity Share by Region, 2006–2030 38

5.2.2 Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity Share by Country, 2017 39

5.2.3 Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity Share by Segment, 2017 and 2030 40

5.3 Wind Power Market, Global, Power Generation, 2006–2030 41

5.3.1 Wind Power Market, Global, Generation Share by Region, 2017 and 2030 43

5.3.2 Wind Power Market, Global, Generation Share by Country, 2017 and 2030 44

5.3.3 Wind Power Market, Global, Generation Share by Segment, 2017 and 2030 45

5.4 Wind Power Market, Global, Drivers and Restraints 46

5.4.1 Wind Power Market, Global, Key Drivers 46

5.4.2 Wind Power Market, Global, Key Restraints and Challenges 49

5.5 Wind Power Market, Global, Key Trends 51

5.5.1 Global Wind Power Market Consolidation Activity to Increase 51

5.5.2 Auctions to boost wind power capacity additions 52

5.5.3 Increased Preference for Large-Scale Installations 54

5.5.4 Offshore Wind Market Development to Gain Momentum during the Forecast Period 54

5.6 Wind Power Market, Global, Average Turbine Size, 2006–2030 55

5.7 Wind Power Market, Global, Influences on Economy and Environment 56

5.8 Wind Power Market, Global, Manufacture and Trade 60

5.9 Wind Power Market, Global, Investment Trends 63

6 Power Market, Czech Republic, 2006–2030 65

7 Renewable Power Market, Czech Republic, 2006–2030 76

8 Wind Power Market, Czech Republic 88

9 Power Market, Regulatory Scenario, Czech Republic 101

10 Wind Power Market, Czech Republic, Company Profiles 110

10.1 Company Snapshot: CEZ, a.s. 110

10.1.1 CEZ, a.s. — Company Overview 110

10.1.2 CEZ, a.s. — Business Description 110

10.1.3 CEZ, a.s. — SWOT Analysis 110

10.1.4 CEZ, a.s. — Major Products and Services 112

10.1.5 CEZ, a.s. — Head Office 113

11 Appendix 114

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/wind-power-in-czech-republic-market-outlook-to-2030-update-2018-capacity-generation-investment-trends-regulations-and-company-profiles

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]