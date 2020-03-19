Wind Power Coating Market— Technological Advancements Driving the Industry Growth 2025: Hempel, PPG, AkzoNobel, BASF, Jotun, Mankiewicz, Dupont

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Wind Power Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Wind Power Coating Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit.

The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades is not a surprise given the variety of and often harsh environmental conditions encountered at sea and on land. If not protected, this erosion and corrosion will reduce the structures strength, reliability, life span and, ultimately, its economic value. So coating plays an important role in protecting blades, tower and other components from environment.

The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades causes huge damage to wind power plant, so wind power coating is well paid attention in the world, with the increasing construction of wind power plant, the demand of the wind power coating is also increasing. According to the location where the wind power plants are, the wind power coating can be divided into offshore blades, offshore tower, offshore interior, onshore blades, onshore tower and onshore interior. According to the raw materials, it can be divided into polymer coating, ceramic coating and metal coating. The polymer coating owns the biggest market share, taking 80.88% in 2016.

North America and Europe are the main consuming regions, North America takes 66.68% of the global sale volume in 2016, located in the leading position. Europe is the second biggest region, taking 28.13% in the world in 2016. China is not a big manufacturing region, but the consumption is huge, in 2016 the consumption is 26059 MT.

With the bright future of the wind industry, the wind power coating also shows good future. The sale volume will increase to 115618 MT in 2022 from 60102 MT with the average growth rate of 11.52%, the revenue will increase to 988.77 Million USD in 2022 from 527.48 Million USD in 2016 with the average growth rate of 11.04%. The price will show the declining trend in the future, in 2022 the price will decrease to 8552 USD/MT.

Global Wind Power Coating market size will increase to 1180 Million US$ by 2025, from 590 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wind Power Coating.

This report researches the worldwide Wind Power Coating market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Wind Power Coating breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hempel

PPG

AkzoNobel

BASF

Jotun

Mankiewicz

Dupont

Bergolin

Duromar

3M

Teknos Group

Aeolus Coatings



Wind Power Coating Breakdown Data by Type

Polymer Coating

Ceramic Coating

Metal Coating



Wind Power Coating Breakdown Data by Application

Offshore Blades

Offshore Tower

Offshore Interior

Onshore Blades

Onshore Tower

Onshore Interior



Wind Power Coating Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Wind Power Coating capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Wind Power Coating manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

