WiFi Access Point Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiFi Access Point is a networking device that allows easy access to the Internet over the air. Most access points look very similar to routers. An access point receives data by wired Ethernet, and converts to a 2.4Gig or 5Gig Hz wireless signal. It sends and receives wireless traffic to and from nearby wireless clients. An access point is different from a wireless router, in that it does not have firewall functions, and will not protect your local network against threats from the Internet.

United States has the largest market share in 2017 which account for 47.08%.Europe also play important roles in global market with 28.32%. These two regions will dominate the market’s development trend.

According to this study, over the next five years the WiFi Access Point market will register a 9.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3580 million by 2024, from US$ 2290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in WiFi Access Point business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of WiFi Access Point market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard

TP-LINK

Sophos Ltd.

Huawei

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.

Avaya Inc

Netgear Inc

Xirrus, Inc.

Zebra

D-Link

Linksys

Aerohive

Fortinet, Inc.

This study considers the WiFi Access Point value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Indoor

Outdoor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Residential

Office

Commercial Chains

Medical and Education

Manufacturing

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global WiFi Access Point market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of WiFi Access Point market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global WiFi Access Point players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the WiFi Access Point with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of WiFi Access Point submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

