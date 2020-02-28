Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market 2019 Size & Trends set for accelerated growth by 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market was valued at US$ 643.26 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1235.44 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% during a forecast period.

Wi-Fi test equipment is mainly used for the proper functioning and efficient working of the Wi-Fi in order to meet the carrier requirements. The transfer of the data through multimedia requires a high transfer rate of the data. Hence, Wi-Fi enables the easy transfer of the data and provides improved internet connections to the user data transfer.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Wi-Fi test equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Wi-Fi test equipment market.

Key Players operating in the Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market

Teradyne(LitePoint)

ROHDE&SCHWARZ

Anritsu Electric Corporation

Spirent

NETSCOUT

National Instruments

Greenlee

Viavi

TESCOM Co.,LTD.

Dycon

Vonaq Ltd

Trilithic IncFigure

Danaher Corporation

Cobham PLC

Ixia

Scope of the Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market

Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market by Type

Desktop Wi-Fi Test Equipment

Handheld Wi-Fi Test Equipment

Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market by Application

Household

Commercial

Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market by End-User

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Communication Service Providers

Enterprise IT Departments

Others

Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

The augmented adoption of smart devices and need for mobile data offloading are some of the growth drivers for the Wi-Fi test equipment market. In order to switch their data traffic to Wi-Fi, the mobile operators need latest monitoring and WI-FI test equipment solutions to confirm that the WI-FI networks meet carrier-grade quality necessities. As users are offloading their data traffic to WI-FI services, there is a must to ensure proper functioning and efficient working of WI-FI networks. The demand for offloading data traffic is estimated to increase, due to the growing global adoption of smartphones, which consume huge amount of data. Rising the use of technology has created growth opportunity for the Wi-Fi test equipment market, as consumers are moving towards smart devices, such as smart watches, iPads, smartphones, which provide video and data transfer, integration of voice, through a single device. However, raising issues regarding the better network connection are expected to hinder the growth of the Wi-Fi test equipment market during the forecast period.

Commercial segment is estimated to the leading market share during the forecast period. The growing deployment of the Wi-Fi-based test equipment in the several business and commercial firms is likely to the major reason fostering the growth of the commercial segment market during the forecast period.

North America is the largest producer of global Wi-Fi test equipment market. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the internet-based services in the region coupled with rising expansion of the several industries in the region is projected to growth of the Wi-Fi test equipment market during the forecast period.

Some Points from TOC for Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market, by Market Value (US$ Mn)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Chapter Seven: Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-User

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Value Share Analysis, by End-User

7.4. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-User

7.5. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Analysis, by End-User

7.6. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User

Chapter Eight: Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Value Share Analysis, by Type

8.4. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Type

8.5. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Analysis, by Type

8.6. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

Chapter Nine: Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

9.4. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application

9.5. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Analysis, by Application

9.6. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

Chapter Ten: . Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Analysis, by Region

10.1. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

10.2. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Wi-Fi Test Equipment Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

..Continued

