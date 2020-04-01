Wi-Fi Modules Market 2019: Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Application, Sales, Trend

Global Wi-Fi Modules Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Report presents the worldwide Wi-Fi Modules Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

A Wi-Fi Module is an independent system on a chip (SoC) integrated with transmission control & internet protocol stack that enables microcontrollers to provide access to the Wi-Fi network. Wi-Fi module is a functional unit that helps connect various electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart home appliances including air-conditioner, water heater, television, washing machine, and others, to the internet.

Get Sample PDF of this report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1038371

Wifi Module industry is relatively concentrated; manufacturers are mostly in the Asia, North America and Europe regions. Among them, Chinese sales volume accounted for more than 48.55% of the total sales volume of global Wifi Module in 2017. Murata Electronics is the world leading manufacturers in global Wifi Module market with the market share of 18.07%, in terms of revenue.

The Wi-Fi Modules market was valued at 5460 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 12800 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wi-Fi Modules.

This report studies the global market size of Wi-Fi Modules in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wi-Fi Modules in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wi-Fi Modules market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Wi-Fi Modules market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Murata Electronics

USI

Taiyo Yuden

AzureWave

TI

Silicon Labs

LSR

RF-LINK

Broadlink

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Xiaomi

MXCHIP

Silex Technology

Microchip Technology

Longsys

Particle

HF

Adafruit

Market size by Product – Universal Wi-Fi Module Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module Embedded Wi-Fi Module

Market size by End User/Applications – Smart Appliances Handheld Mobile Devices Medical and Industrial Testing Instruments Smart Grid Router

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Wi-Fi Modules capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Wi-Fi Modules manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Continue Reading the Full Report at: https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1038371/wi-fi-modules-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wi-Fi Modules Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Production

2.2 Wi-Fi Modules Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Wi-Fi Modules Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Wi-Fi Modules Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Wi-Fi Modules Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Wi-Fi Modules Production by Regions

4.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Wi-Fi Modules Revenue Market Share by Regions

5 Wi-Fi Modules Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Consumption by Regions

5.2 North America

5.3 Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.5 Central & South America

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Wi-Fi Modules Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Wi-Fi Modules Revenue by Type

6.3 Wi-Fi Modules Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Wi-Fi Modules Breakdown Dada by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1.1 Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Wi-Fi Modules

8.1.4 Wi-Fi Modules Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Wi-Fi Modules Production and Revenue Forecast

9.2 Wi-Fi Modules Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.3 Wi-Fi Modules Key Producers Forecast

9.4 Forecasts by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Wi-Fi Modules Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Wi-Fi Modules Upstream Market

11.2 Wi-Fi Modules Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Wi-Fi Modules Distributors

11.5 Wi-Fi Modules Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wi-Fi Modules are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to help our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Information:

Gasper James,

Decision Market Reports,

304 S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

Call: 1-800-526-8630 (Toll Free)

Email: [email protected]