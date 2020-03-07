WI-FI CHIPSETS (WIFI CHIPSETS) MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2024

A wireless chipset is a piece of internal hardware designed to allow a device to communicate with another wireless-enabled device. This type of chipset can be found inside computers as well as a number of other wireless products. Types of hardware that might contain a wireless chipset include wireless Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC) hardware like wireless local area network (WLAN) cards and external WLAN adapters. Other types of hardware that might include a wireless chipset include routers and any other wireless devices that transmit or receive a wireless signal.
Scope of the Report:
The emergence of dual-band routers is also expected to aid market growth by 2020. Wi-Fi technology uses 2.4 GHz and 5GHz frequencies for data transfer. As most devices, from baby monitors to Bluetooth, use the 2.4 GHz frequency, it is becoming over-crowded and slower. A large number of vendors are focusing on developing dual-band routers. These routers consist of two different types of wireless radios to support connections on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz. They also allow users to pick and connect to the strongest Wi-Fi signal.
The Smartphone end user segment accounted for more than 71% of the market share during 2015 and is expected to retain its market leadership until the end of 2020. With the continuous evolution of mobile devices since the late 2000s, manufacturers have been integrating new features such as Wi-Fi into these devices. This has resulted in increased demand for Wi-Fi chipsets in the smartphone segment. The latest smartphones that are available in the market are equipped with Wi-Fi and cellular technologies. This has improved mobile data services, which has boosted mobile traffic rapidly and is likely to accelerate the demand for Wi-Fi capability in smartphones.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Broadcom
Qualcomm Atheros
MediaTek
Marvell
Intel
Realtek
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments
Cypress Semiconductor
Microchip
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
802.11n
802.11ac
802.11ad
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC)
Smart Home Devices
Mobile Phone
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 802.11n
1.2.2 802.11ac
1.2.3 802.11ad
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Computer (Notbook and Desktop PC)
1.3.2 Smart Home Devices
1.3.3 Mobile Phone
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Broadcom
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Broadcom Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Qualcomm Atheros
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Qualcomm Atheros Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 MediaTek
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 MediaTek Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Marvell
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Marvell Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Intel
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Intel Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Realtek
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Realtek Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 STMicroelectronics
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 STMicroelectronics Wi-Fi Chipsets (WIFI Chipsets) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued….
