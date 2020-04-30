Wi-fi Chipset Market Tools Market key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2017–2025

Kenneth Research has evaluated the current market opportunities in Global Wi-fi Chipset Market for the period of 2017-2025 including the ongoing industry trends and innovations that will help industry players to attain their business targets. Apart from that, the inclusive data on market size, market share and forecast, growth opportunities and challenges for the market players along with worldwide analysis on regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa has been provided in the report.



In terms of geography, Asia Pacific accounts for the fastest growing market due to the presence of numerous developing countries in this region along with their emerging markets. The Chinese market has a major share in this region.

Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market was valued at USD 16.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 21.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2025

Wi-Fi Chipsets are compact units of integrated circuits assigned to perform certain tasks. They are present on the motherboard of various kinds of routers and gateways. Wi-Fi chipset is increasingly used for content consumption such as streaming music and video smartphones and tablets. There are various configuration of Wi-Fi chipsets available in the market such as 1×1 MU-MIMO, 2×2 MU-MIMO, 3×3 MU-MIMO, 4×4 MUMIMO and 8×8 MU-MIMO. Wi-Fi chipsets can be incorporated in smartphones, tablet, PC and access points.

Heavy utilization of Wi-Fi in public and private sectors and growing demand of wireless connections in the consumer electronics market has been driving the global Wi-Fi chipset market. Apart from this, cybersecurity concerns might hamper the growth of global consumer electronics market as well as global Wi-Fi chipset market.

The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Quantenna Communications, Inc., Qualcomm, Broadcom, Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Inc, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Mediatek, Peraso Technologies, Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

On the basis of type, the Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market can be categorized into three primary sections; industry trends, products and bands. This market study analyses the industry for Global Wi-Fi Chipset based on these divisions. The Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market products are divided into smartphones, tablets, PCs, access points and others. The industry is then sectioned by band which includes single band, dual band and tri band. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific accounts for the fastest growing market due to the presence of numerous developing countries in this region along with their emerging markets. The Chinese market has a major share in this region.

