Wi-Fi Analytics Market: The appraised development rate along with magnitude and share 2019-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market was valued US$ 2.6 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 39.44 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 31.25% in the forecast period.

Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into the component, deployment type, location, application, vertical, and region. In terms of component, the Wi-Fi analytics market is classified into solutions and services. Based on location, the Wi-Fi analytics market is categorized into indoor and outdoor.

On the basis of application, the Wi-Fi analytics market is segregated into footfall analytics, customer engagement, Customer Experience Management (CEM), customer loyalty management, and Customer analytics. In terms of deployment type, the Wi-Fi analytics market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of vertical, the Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into retail, hospitality, sports and leisure, healthcare, transportation, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the key players in the Wi-Fi analytics market are GoZone WiFi, Purple, July Systems Inc., Bloom Intelligence, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Cisco Meraki, and Hughes Systique Corporation.

The scope of the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Component

Solutions

Services

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Deployment Type

On-premises

Cloud

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Location

Indoor

Outdoor

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Application

Footfall analytics

Customer engagement

Customer Experience Management (CEM)

Customer loyalty management

Customer analytics

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Vertical

Retail

Hospitality

Sports and leisure

Healthcare

Transportation

Others

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market

GoZone WiFi

Purple

July Systems Inc.

Bloom Intelligence

Cloud4Wi, Inc.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Cisco Meraki

Hughes Systique Corporation

Skyfii Limited

Zebra Technologies

Euclid

Fortinet

Yelp

Wi-Fi analytics includes features such as handheld devices making noises based on sensors, Wi-Fi access points and other sensors as well. It further detects signals sent by devices converting observations into behavioral patterns and then analyzing patterns into retail analytics to have an idea about overall experience. Increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi across physical venues and growing significance of customer analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses is driving the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market, while security issues and stringent government regulations and policies are restraining the growth of the market.

In terms of component, the Wi-Fi Analytics Market by component is segmented into solutions and services. Wi-Fi analytics solutions segment is anticipated to have the larger market size during the forecast period. The growth in the Wi-Fi analytics solutions segment is driven by the growing significance of customer analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses. Deploying Wi-Fi analytics solutions empowers the physical space of the businesses with the Wi-Fi technology and data analytics.

In terms of location, the indoor location segment is anticipated to have the larger market share during the forecast period. The need for rise in customer behavior analytics and engagement in the brick-and-mortar businesses, along with the growing competition between online and offline retail stores, plays an essential role in determining the future of the Wi-Fi analytics market in the indoor location segment.

In terms of region, North America had the largest market share in 2016 for global Wi-Fi Analytics market and is projected to also grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate with growing internet penetration along with high dependency on online transactions have further propelled the overall demand.

Some Points from TOC for Wi-Fi Analytics Market:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

1.4. Key Questions Answered

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations Used

2.3. Research Methodology

Chapter Three: Executive Summary

3.1. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market, by Region

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.3. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.3.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.6. SWOT Analysis

Chapter Five: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast

5.2. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Europe

5.2.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5. Latin America

Chapter Six: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

6.1. Introduction and Definition

6.2. Key Findings

6.3. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Component

6.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component

6.5. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Component

6.6. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component

Chapter Seven: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vertical

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Vertical

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Vertical

7.4. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Vertical

7.5. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vertical

Chapter Eight: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Deployment Type

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Deployment Type

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment Type

8.4. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

8.5. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Deployment Type

Chapter Nine: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Location

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Location

9.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Location

9.4. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Location

9.5. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Location

Chapter Ten: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

10.1. Introduction and Definition

10.2. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

10.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application

10.4. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Application

10.5. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

Chapter Eleven: Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Region

11.1. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

11.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

11.3. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

..Continued

