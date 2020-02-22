Wi-Fi Analytics Market – Growing Demands for Hospitality Industry and Awareness about Wi-Fi Marketing to Drive the Market

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Wi-Fi Analytics Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”, the global Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to reach US$ 9,461.0 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2018 to 2026. North America held a prominent share of the Wi-Fi analytics market in 2017 and is projected to be at the forefront of global demand, and the market in the region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR among all regions.

The Wi-Fi analytics market has been segmented based on deployment, end-user, and application. By deployment, the market is segmented into on premise and Cloud/SaaS model. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into retail, automotive, hotels/restaurants/ motels, stadium, airports, enterprises, hospitals, government and others. Further, the application segmentation includes marketing and advertising, network management, and access control and security management.

Geographically, the report classifies the global Wi-Fi analytics market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global trends have also been covered in the Wi-Fi analytics study. Additionally, the report also covers segment-wise comparison matrix, market attractiveness analysis, and market share of key players for all regions covered in the scope of study.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39110

Comparison matrix includes segment growth matrix, 2016– 2026 (%), segment revenue contribution, 2016 – 2026 (%), and segment compound annual growth rate (CAGR %). Market attractiveness identifies and compares market attractiveness of segments based on CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

Secondary research sources typically include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, vendors whitepapers, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.