Why Telephony Application Server Market Growth Shows No Sign of Slowing?

Telephony application server is used to transmit voice and data services by using an Internet connection instead of a traditional phone line. This technology helps add more scalability to companies so as to augment more channels over their existing trunks. It works on VoIP phone systems (Voice over Internet Protocol) and Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs). Telephony application server does not need a physical connection to a telephone company; it operates virtually.

The global telephony application server market is primarily driven by migration of telecom companies from traditional networks to IP networks, which is due to return on investment (ROI) benefits and control capabilities associated with the telephony application server service. In addition, telephony application server has evolved as a cost-effective alternative to traditional telephony systems, including PSTN and ISDN. The cost of installing multiple lines for traditional telephone and Internet services is reduced as both voice and data can be transferred through a single Internet line. Furthermore, increasing competition in the telephony application server market has compelled vendors to offer competitive pricing and complimentary features with their services to attract customers. Also, telephony application server enables business organizations to add further channels to their existing trunks. It also offers flexibility to customers by providing local contact numbers irrespective of their geographical location. This helps organizations create their virtual presence in different regions. Furthermore, it enables organizations to add new users to the existing infrastructure. However, interoperability and security concerns are some of the major issues faced by telephony application servers. Data breach has become a matter a serious concern for organizations due to the increasing number of cyber-attacks during recent years. As voice data is transmitted over Internet lines, telephony application server encounters security threats and is vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

The global telephony application server market can be segmented based on component, connectivity type, organization size, end-user vertical, and region. Based on component, the global telephony application server market can be classified into software and services. The services segment can be sub-segmented into professional services and managed services. SMEs and large enterprises are included under the organization size segment of the telephony application server market. In terms of end-user vertical, the telephony application server market can be segregated into education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, healthcare, defense, retail & e-commerce, media & entertainment, IT & telecom, oil & gas, and others.

The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of telephony application server market during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to be a dominant market for telephony application servers in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global market revenue share. The region is expected to continue with its leading position throughout the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the presence of tech-savvy gadget user base and rise in demand for advanced communication services in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a lucrative telephony application server market due to transition of large enterprises based in the region toward telephony application server solutions. Moreover, the introduction of low-cost mobile phones and tablets is expected to increase the demand for telephony application servers in the region. However, different regulatory compliances and limited availability of efficient Internet connectivity are anticipated to hamper the growth of the telephony application server market in Asia Pacific. The telephony application server in Europe is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the telephony application server market include IBM, Microsoft, Apache, Cisco, RedHat, SAP, Adobe Systems, Oracle, Attachmate, NEC, Software AG, and Fujitsu. Other prominent market participants and competitors include BonitaSoft, CA Technologies, Hewlett Packard, HostBridge, Nastel Technologies, Compuware, Java, Linux, and Web analytics.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

