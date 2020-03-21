Why Stainless Steel Casks Market is Projected to Witness a Staggering Growth During 2018 – 2028

Global Stainless Steel Casks Market: Overview : Packaging is essential to good beer and proper serving and brewing methods. Stainless steel casks are barrels that are used to store beer for secondary fermentation. With developed taste and aroma, stainless steel casks enable brewers to differentiate easily between ale and processed beer. It is often said that stainless steel casks to ale is same as Methode Champenoise is to wine, the finest ale that can be achieved. Stainless steel casks are generally used by the beverage industry for storing wine, soft drinks, cider, juice and water. Stainless steel ensures excellent protection against corrosion and is durable as compared to wood. As well stainless steel reduces the carbon footprint and protects the environment as it is recyclable.

Global Stainless Steel Casks Market: Dynamics : One of the main factor driving the stainless steel casks market is the growing beer industry. Due to properties like ductility, corrosion resistance, cryogenic and high temperature resistance of stainless steel, it is preferred over its alternative such as wooden casks. Rising influence towards organic beer rather than processed beer in the developing countries is driving the market of stainless steel casks. Also stainless steel casks protect the beer from UV light and oxygen which even escalates the market. Considerable change in the ergonomic design of stainless steel casks such as hand holes, rolling rings and safety discs are some of the features driving the market.

However, the price of stainless steel casks is on a higher end as compared to wooden casks. The cost of stainless-steel was rocketing due to demand in developing countries and also the rise in GBP as compared to dollar and euro can hamper the stainless steel market. Stringent government regulations can affect the stainless steel casks market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the British Bar and Pub Association, all the pressure stainless steel casks should be tested at least 1.5 times their safe working pressure, which will result in surplus manufacturing cost.

Global Stainless Steel Casks Market: Segmentation : On the basis of product type, global stainless steel casks market can be segmented as: Firkin Stainless steel casks, Pin Stainless steel casks;

On the basis of output capacity, global stainless steel casks market can be segmented as: Below 5 gallon, 5-15 gallon, 15-25 gallon, Above 25 gallon; On the basis of diameter, global stainless steel casks market can be segmented as: Below 100 mm, 100-300 mm, 300-500 mm, Above 500 mm;

Global Stainless Steel Casks Market: Regional Outlook : Geographically, the global stainless steel casks market can be segmented based on the region like North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ & Japan. Europe is expected to have the highest potential in the stainless steel casks market owing to the fact that Czech Republic alone has 142.4 liters per capita consumption of beer, followed by Austria, Germany and Poland. U.S. and APEJ is anticipated to witness a moderate CAGR over the forecast period owing to growing industrialization in these regions.

Global Stainless Steel Casks Market: Key Players : Some of the global key players in the market of stainless steel casks are as follows: Thielmann UK Ltd., Cask Brewing Systems Inc., Crusader Kegs & Casks Ltd., Schafer Container Systems, EcoKeg Europe Ltd., Brewery Plastics, Sovereign Beverage Company Ltd.;

Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global stainless steel casks market during the forecast period.

Global Stainless Steel Casks Market: Key Developments : Some of the key developments in the global stainless steel casks market are as follows: Thielmann UK Ltd. have introduced casks that are lightweight, less noisy, delicate protective surface and more friendly handling casks, which are suitable for all kinds of beverages. NDL Keg Europe Ltd. have introduced stock and bespoke stainless steel casks which is embossed with chime and the company meet all UK & European testing standards AISI 304 Grade Stainless Steel. In 2017, Schäfer Container Systems offers the latest technology in beverage packaging which includes different casks and kegs.

