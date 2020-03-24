Why Software Defined Video Networking Market is Becoming Increasingly Popular in the Electronics Industry?

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Software Defined Video Networking Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Software defined networking is gaining popularity amongst service providers as it helps them assist with challenges related to network upgrades among other things. Furthermore, software defined video offers inventive services to customers, with a flexible and scalable architecture. This solution appears as a boon to the video and television industry, allowing content providers to choose the best architecture suitable for their operations, without sticking to traditional hardware equipment.

Software Defined Video Networking Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising number of consumers viewing content and increasing number of video formats is in turn increasing the demand for software defined video networking amongst content providers for streamlining and managing their video processing and delivery systems. A major factor driving the growth of software defined video networking market is the fact that it enables content providers to utilize on-premise and cloud based resources to attain a balance between CAPEX and OPEX for video processing. Moreover, software defined video networking supports public as well as private cloud infrastructures. Furthermore, the low cost implementation of software defined video networking solutions is another factor contributing to the growth of software defined video networking market. However, as software defined video networking is a new solution, many enterprises are not aware about the benefits that it offers. This is a factor restricting the growth of software defined video networking market.

Software Defined Video Networking Market: Segmentation

Software defined video networking market can be segmented on the basis of type, end users, application and regions. On the basis of types, software defined video networking market can be segmented into software and services. On the basis of end users, software defined video networking market can be segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Region wise, software defined networking market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Software Defined Video Networking Market: Regional Outlook

North America software defined video networking market is leading the global software defined video networking market owing to presence of established players, followed by Western Europe. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to witness high growth rates owing the fact that penetration of latest technologies is increasing in these regions. Markets in other regions such as Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness a steady growth rate.

Software Defined Video Networking Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the companies offering software defined video networking solutions are Elemental Technologies, Inc. and Evertz Microsystems, Ltd among others. Most of the key players in software defined networking market are focused on product innovation and partnerships, in order to maintain their position in the market.

