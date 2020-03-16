Why Micro-Hospitals Market is Becoming Increasingly Popular in the Pharmaceuticals Industry?

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Micro-Hospitals Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027



Micro-hospitals are small scale In-patient facility that offers a variety of emergency medical services. They mostly focused on treating low-acuity patients and provides ambulatory and emergency services. Micro-hospitals can bridge the gap in care delivery and quality of healthcare in underdeveloped areas. Due to its economic nature, intimate delivery model, micro-hospitals are ideal in rural areas. Micro-hospitals differs from traditional hospitals in the range of operations done. It is also gaining importance to improve healthcare system by reducing cost and patient compliance. Micro-hospitals are typically composed of five components, namely a) Emergency Department, b) Imaging and Diagnostics, c) Surgery and Procedure Centers, d) Inpatient Nursing Unit and e) Medical Office. Micro-hospitals designed for both operationally and functionally to deliver the right care, at the right time. Micro-hospitals subjected to same rules and regulations imposed on large scale hospitals in the place they are built. Telehealth facilities are offered for integration of care continuity with micro-hospitals. Micro-hospitals providers are mainly concentrated on the single access point for multiple levels of care and specialty. The primary focus is on industry-leading clinical quality and patient satisfaction.

Micro-Hospitals Market: Drivers and Restraints

Decreasing admission rates of large-scale hospitals and rising importance of micro-hospitals due to increasing patient compliance are expected to boost the growth of the micro-hospital market. The micro-hospital market is gaining traction globally due to the comparatively lower construction cost and higher reimbursement for services that large hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Rising health care demand due to the need for more intensive service offerings locally that cannot be provided by traditional hospitals. This unmet need for large scale hospitals acts as a driver in the burgeoning growth of the micro-hospital market. Growing technology along with increasing expectation of patients on healthcare system becomes a significant threat to large-scale hospitals and give the opportunity to micro-hospitals. All these factors are fueling the growth of the micro-hospital market. Micro-hospitals are shifting the healthcare landscape, as they become an integral component of health care system.

Slower penetration of micro-hospitals due to slower adoption rate results in the slow growth of the micro-hospital market.

Micro-Hospitals Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Location

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Segmentation based on End User

International Tourists

Corporates

Individuals

Micro-Hospitals Market: Market Overview

Global Micro-Hospitals Market has witnessed a burgeoning growth due to increasing adaptation due to increased ease of use. Increasing government support for healthcare development is encouraging private organizations to participate in funding and partnership. Micro-hospital cost is comparatively less than large-scale hospitals and more than urgent care units which act as a driver in the growth of the micro-hospital. Micro-hospital enables fast treatment for emergency cases and also offers primary care services which are competitive advantage over ambulatory surgical centers. The future of Micro-Hospitals Market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

Micro-Hospitals Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global Micro-Hospitals Market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North America is dominant in the Global Micro-Hospitals mainly due to the well-established health care system. In North America, USA is dominating because of increased of increased adoption of micro-hospitals. European region follows North America, growth fuelled by increased penetration of the micro-hospital market. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the Micro-Hospitals Market to new heights. APAC is fastest growing region due to increasing government support for healthcare system. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less but still with significant growth.

Micro-Hospitals Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the Micro-Hospitals Market are Emerus Hospitals, SCL Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, etc. The service providers are mainly focusing on the collaboration and partnership to increase the adaptation of Micro-Hospitals.

