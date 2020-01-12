Why Mattress Market is growing fast globally know the fact?

The global mattress market was valued at $31,181.5 million in 2017 and is predicted to register a CAGR of 3.8%, during 2018–2023. Rise in purchasing power parity and growing global population are the major drivers for the mattress market.

The market has been witnessing robust growth, mainly due to the factors, such as growing disposable income, increasing population and rising migration from rural to urban areas.

Based on product

The market has been categorized into innerspring, memory foam, latex and others, wherein ‘others’ include hybrid, gel-type, water-type, air-type mattresses. The innerspring mattress is the most popular mattress type globally, accounting for over 33% of volume sales in the mattress market.

Furthermore, with growing awareness among consumers regarding health, mattresses such as memory foam, which conforms to the user’s body and helps in relieving body stress and muscle pains, the demand for memory foam mattress is expected to grow significantly, during the forecast period.

Based on end use

The mattress market has been classified into commercial users and residential users, out of which, commercial segment accounted for over 50% of revenue share in the global market in 2017. In the commercial segment, hotels are the main end users of mattresses as they change the mattresses more frequently than the residential users.

On an average, a residential user changes their mattresses in 9-10 years, while the hotels change mattresses in around 5-6 years.

Rising disposable income is the primary driving force for the mattress market

The growing disposable income coupled with various government policies related to real estate has resulted in rise in home ownership rate, which in turn is supporting mattress market growth. According to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the average annual growth rate of disposable income has been over 2% globally and various government policies have led to affordable housing, a basic need for human being according to Maslow’s theory for hierarchy of needs.

Growing health awareness among consumers is set to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players

The growing health awareness among consumers has been propelling the demand for daily-use products like mattresses. With increasing disposable income, consumers are willing to pay extra amount for health-enhancing products.

The sleep quality is becoming significant in the developed countries, thus leading to increasing adoption of premium mattresses. On the other hand, their Asian counterparts are increasing their mattress budget to use technologically advanced mattresses, as compared to traditional cotton-filler mattresses.

These factors are posing lucrative opportunities for market players in mattress market.

