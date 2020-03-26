Why do you need Big Data and Predictive Analytics in telecom?

It is hard to underestimate benefits, which your telecom business can get from Big Data and Predictive Analytics. Increased sales, as well as average revenue per user, smoother network operation, making smarter investment decisions, improved risk management are just some of them. So let’s take a closer look at other benefits and the use cases of big data and telecom analytics to understand why is it essential.

As reported by GSMA Intelligence, mobile revenue for global telecom operators grows at a 1.4% rate annually. Such percentage is low for worldwide business and telecoms strive for getting profit. The problem, however, is that telecoms are losing money due to a highly saturated mobile market. Competition from both incumbents and tech entrants results in that their average revenue per user (ARPU) has dropped. Thus, only those with a competitive advantage (other than reduced price) will succeed.

The businesses with proactive approach adopt telecom analytics, Big Data, and Data Science. This is the only reasonable decision, as the scope of information keeps growing at a high pace. AT&T states that the amount of data that is transferred through its wireless network has raised 470,000% since 2007.

Therefore many telecoms have already adopted Big Data and Telecom Analytics. Such business giants as Lebara, AT&T, China Mobile, Spectrum, Swisscom, Telia, T-Mobile, and Vodafone are among them.

However, usually, telecoms opt for outsourcing Big Data and Predictive Analytics services to achieve the maximum cost-efficiency. For instance, Lebara has partnered with N-iX, Ukrainan Eastern European software development services provider to enhance their telecom analytics and BI development. As a result of this partnership, Lebara has got insightful reports, aimed at optimizing the work of different departments in 5 countries.

Benefits the telecoms can get from Big Data:

Reduced fraud

Telecoms lose a lot of money as a result of fraud. The annual cost of telecommunications subscription fraud is estimated to be up to more than $12B. Telecoms use fraud detection systems that are based on data mining algorithms to tag fraudulent customers in almost real-time to solve this problem.

International revenue share fraud (IRSF) is one more threat to telecoms. The Communications Fraud Control Association (CFCA) states that the telecom industry lost around $4B to IRSF. It is caused by the artificial inflation of traffic or traffic pumping to the premium-rate numbers in the world. The fraud is performed by hackers who generate traffic and Premium Rate Number aggregators who attain a range of fraudulent premium-rate numbers.

Improved customer experience

Telecom is a client-centered business; thus, you need to strive for enhancing the customer experience. Big Data and predictive analytics can help you succeed in this. Marketing departments of telecoms use clustering and unsupervised machine learning to segment the audience. Doing so, they can subsequently target individual customers. Developing a library of over 50 offers and then setting up a mechanism for showing your customers only the related campaigns is a good idea. In such a way, the telecom can reduce churn by 10–15% over the following 1.5 years.

Contact centers of telecoms can also use predictive analytics to improve customer experience. They can leverage technical logs, internal knowledge articles, service tickets, and input from experts to speed up call resolution.

Predicted churns

Churn in subscription services such as telecom is the percentage of customers who discontinued using the service. Businesses try to prevent this from happening by using the data on customers that have already churned. They analyze those customers’ behavior before the churn happened to foresee the churn of the existing customers and take effective preventive measures. The analysis is done with supervised machine learning, as specific patterns and characteristics can spot the users who are about to churn.

Monitored and managed network operations

Thractica research states that operations monitoring and management are expected to represent 61% of the sector’s AI spending between 2016 and 2025. Predictive analytics helps forecast traffic patterns, and, as a result, ensures the smooth running of network operations. For instance, it is possible to predict the periods of heaviest network usage arising from video streaming and ease congestion during these periods. This, in its turn, can reduce the planned expenditures by 15 percent.

Weather impacts on the infrastructure are also possible to foresee using predictive analytics. For instance, AT&T created a specialized Climate Change Analysis Tool.

Businesses can also use telecom analytics for:

dynamic pricing to limit congestion and increase profits;

marketing expenditures optimization;

dynamic pricing;

monitoring the profitability of different departments and the company overall.

Sounds like a fairy-tale, right? It is not that perfect and straightforward, however. For instance, McKinsey overviewed 80 companies, which have adopted Telecom Analytics, Big Data, and Data Science. In a few of them, big data had a sufficient impact on profits, more than 10 percent. Many companies had incremental earnings of 0 to 5 percent and a few experienced negative returns.

The latter, however, failed for a reason. These companies have reported about the poor quality of data, lack of specialists, and inability to scale up their big data activities.

How to help telecoms adopt big data analytics:

Establish clear business KPIs:

Lack of business KPIs results in unrealistic estimates and drains the budget. You need to understand how analytics is going to help your business objectives. Data engineers and data scientists have to investigate the business case and help you formulate KPIs and make estimates.

Ensure strong Big Data engineering:

Each Big Data Analytics projects lies in collecting data from different sources, cleaning, aggregating, processing it, and visualizing the insights.

And before visualizing it, you need to have the data appropriately structured and cleaned up. Only doing so, you can turn that data into insights. 80% of any Big Data analytics time accounts for extracting, transforming, loading, and cleaning of the data.

Streamline business intelligence and reporting:

It is essential to produce understandable and timely reports that provide different departments of telecoms with litigable insights.

For instance, Lebara has optimized its telecom analytics, as well as BI development. It was primarily insightful for financial, sales, and marketing departments. The first one needed it to understand whether the business generates profits; the second – for seeing the general performance of their department; the third – to see how marketing campaigns perform.

All in all, big data and predictive analytics can bring a significant benefit to your telecom business. Nevertheless, to understand why do you need it clearly and what insights you would like to get.