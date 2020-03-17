Why Corrugated Bin Boxes Market Growth Shows No Sign of Slowing?

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Corrugated Bin Boxes Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Corrugated bin boxes are made from the corrugated board, which is a preferred packaging material, because of its sustainability, recyclability and versatile features. Manufacturers are getting influenced by this high-performance material and therefore are preferring corrugated materials over other conventional materials. Corrugated bin boxes are manufactured from natural renewable resources, consuming high percentages of recovered fibers which include old newspapers, mixed papers, old corrugated containers, and Kraft papers, thus diverting these materials from the public solid waste stream. For instance, in 2015, around 92% of all cardboard and containerboard manufactured were recovered and recycled in the U.S. Corrugated materials have the maximum recycling rate of any packaging material used today. Owing to which, corrugated bin boxes have been reused, in order to store and move items across the industries.

Corrugated Bin Boxes Market: Dynamics

Factors such as recyclability of corrugated materials coupled with strong growth in the food & beverage as well as electronic goods industries is driving the growth in the corrugated bin boxes market globally. The demand from the food & beverage packaging industry is expected to grow at a healthy rate, owing to the growing demand for branded and packaged products, and consumer awareness toward the safe packaging of the product.

In addition, beverage manufacturers are using corrugated bin boxes due to safe shipment these boxes offer. Increasing spending by consumers for packaged products and growing e-commerce industries is expected to fuel the demand for corrugated bin boxes market in future. Rising manufacturing activities together with increasing retail ready packaging driven by the influence of modern trades over the retail landscape and sustained by their increasing share in the retail market, is also one of the major factor which is driving the growth of the global corrugated bin boxes market. However, factors such as greenhouse gas emission during production and growing raw material cost can hinder the growth in the corrugated bin boxes market.

Corrugated Bin Boxes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of materials, the global corrugated bin boxes market is segmented into,

Paper

Paperboard

Corrugated Paperboard

On the basis of product type, the global corrugated bin boxes market is segmented into,

Corrugated bin Dividers

Corrugated Totes

Jumbo Corrugated Bin Boxes

Kraft Open Top Bin Boxes

Stackable Bin Boxes

Storage Boxes

White Corrugated Bin Boxes

Warehouse Rack Corrugated Bins

On the basis of application, the global corrugated bin boxes market is segmented into,

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing Units

Warehouses

Electronic Firms

Automotive Spare parts dealerships

Others

Corrugated Bin Boxes Market: Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global corrugated bin boxes market is divided into five regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to attain the maximum market share in the corrugated bin boxes market. While, Asia pacific is anticipated to be the highest growing region over the forecast period. The growth in Asia Pacific will primarily be driven by the growth in the developing economies due to rising disposable income, growing retail and packaging industry. Europe is expected to witness an above average growth in the corrugated bin boxes market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience a stagnant growth in the corrugated bin boxes market.

Corrugated Bin Boxes Market: Key Players

Some of the major players for the corrugated bin boxes market are Ameripak, Pack box, International Plastics, Inc., Deluxe Packaging, Saxon Packaging Limited., Gabriel Container Co, Cactus Containers and many more.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments such as application, material, printing technology and geographies.

