Why Corporate Performance Management Market is Becoming Increasingly Popular in the Technology Industry?

Corporate performance management is a broader term that describes the metrics, methodologies, systems, and processes used to manage and monitor enterprises’ business performance. The applications that allow corporate performance management convert deliberately engrossed information to operational plans and direct combined results. These applications are likewise assimilated into many elements of the control and planning cycle, or they address customer relationship optimization needs. Corporate performance management is the area of business intelligence involved with managing and monitoring an organization’s performance, according to key performance indicators such as return on investment (ROI), revenue, overhead, and operational costs. Corporate performance management is also identified as enterprise performance management or business performance management. CPM software comprises budgeting, forecasting, and planning functions, as well as graphical dashboards and scorecards to deliver and display corporate information.

The corporate performance management market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for upgrading of organizational strategy. Cloud-based corporate performance management software, constructs on the benefits of traditional EPM software, making it faster and easier to deploy, increases innovation speed, reduces the cost of ownership, and supports improved collaboration across the enterprise. It aids organizations automate manual tasks, speed up key finance processes, and fuel better alignment between operations and finance. It helps make strategic plans applicable and understandable, allows human resource performance to be measured instantly and facilitates distribution and definition of strategic targets to teams. Another important factor responsible for the expansion of the market is due to the reduction in costs. With automatic integration of data, automatic consolidation of data from other systems, fully integrated financial statements and driver-based financial models help in dropping corporate performance management cost and cycle time.

Rising need for improved financial planning process is also acting as an important factor driving the expansion of the corporate performance management market during the forecast period. Most organizations have identified that enhancing finance performance management is likely to be an important part of transformation, thereby allowing the finance teams to demonstrate their value and gain support and trust of leadership. The organization is likely to implement the necessary changes to keep up with the modern scenario with the strategic usage of financial corporate performance management tools.

Change management is a factor challenging the global corporate performance management market during the forecast period. Corporate performance management software should be kept updated due to the rapid change in organizations. Despite the fact that substantial change is happening, organizations are possessing the existing frameworks but tweaking them to make them more impactful and leaner.

Advances in cloud based corporate performance management is likely to be an important opportunity in the global market. Adaptive planning is an easy-to-use, affordable, rapidly deployable cloud-based solution that permits nonprofits and companies of all sizes to improve the strategic value of their finance organizations and uplift their corporate performance management cycle. Moreover, implementation of software as a service is also an important opportunity in the market. These services can be deployed rapidly and provide higher customer satisfaction since they cost less.

In terms of deployment, the corporate performance management market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into financial and banking institutes, retail, transportation and logistics, IT, telecom, and others. In terms of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key companies operating in the corporate performance management market include International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAS Institute (U.S.), Adaptive Insights (U.S.), EcoSys Management LLC (U.S.), Longview Solutions (Canada), Sightline Systems (U.S.), and VisualCue Technologies (U.S.) among others.

