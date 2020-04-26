The report “Whole Groats Market Outlook Demand, Share Analysis And Assessment 2017–2027” gives complete assessment of the latest trends, challenges of market.

The growth dynamics of the global “Whole Groats Market” is shaped by a diverse range of regional and global factors and trends, the detailed account of which forms the core of the report. The study presents in-depth insights into various developments, identifies broad opportunities, and offers a granular analysis of the factors influencing the growth of prominent segment. The comprehensive account on the global “Whole Groats Market” includes an assessment of the prevailing operating and macroeconomic environment in various regions. It highlights the recent changes in governmental regulations and evaluates their impact on emerging investment trends.

Oat drinks are defined as a food products that are formulated through processing oat with milk or other liquid ingredient. It is marketed as a supplementary food and positioned as a healthy, fast and convenient option for breakfast. Consumers are giving preferences to health drink products as well as the value added products which is expected to fuel the growth of oat drink market over the forecast period. In addition, growing number of single individuals along with rising number of working women across the globe is leading to changing lifestyle, improving living standards and increasing urbanization are some of the factors which are expected to drive the market of oat drinks over the forecast period.

Oat Drinks Market Segmentation:

Oat drinks market is segmented on the basis of type which includes organic and conventional. Among both of these segments conventional oat drinks has been estimated to account for major share in terms of value and expected to be remain dominant over the forecast period. Organic oat drinks is expected to create relatively higher CAGR over the forecast period. Due to increasing awareness among the consumers towards healthy lifestyle they are continuously switching towards organic products which is expected to fuel the segment growth over the forecast period.

Oat drinks market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, specialty outlet, grocery stores and online retailing. Among all these segments hypermarket/supermarket is expected to account for major market share during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of retail industry especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and others is expected to support the hypermarket/supermarket segment growth in oat drinks market during the forecast period. Online retailing segment in oat drinks market is expected represent favorable growth in the near future. Increasing internet penetration level and rising consumer influence towards online shopping is expected to support the segment growth over the forecast period.

Oat Drinks Market: Regional Outlook

Oat drinks market is segmented on the basis of region which includes North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Geographically, Western Europe is expected to represent the major market in terms of value for oat drinks, owing to increasing consumer shifting preference towards health drink products. Among the countries, U.K. is expected to remain major markets in terms of consumptions for oat drinks followed by Germany. North America is expected to represent the favorable market for oat drinks in terms of consumption. In the region the U.S. is expected to represent major value share during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to represent a rapid growth in oat drinks market. Continuous product launch and targeted towards specific segment is expected to support the market growth in the country. For instance in 2015, PepsiCo, Inc. in collaboration with JD.com Inc launched its first oat based dairy drink in China. This launched was done in order to attract the consumers that are looking for high fiber food products in their daily intake. Moreover, among ASEAN countries Singapore is expected to represent potential market both in terms of value and volume consumption.

Oat Drinks Market Drivers

Consumers across the globe are increasingly shifting their preference from towards healthy drink alternatives. They perceive oats as a good and healthy food products which is expected to drive the market growth in the near future. In addition rising awareness towards the product availability coupled with continuous launch of new products with different flavor is further expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Oat Drinks Market: Key Players

Some of the major key players operating in oat drink market includes Drinks Brokers Ltd, Alpro, Oatly AB, PepsiCo, Inc., Rude Health and Pureharvest among others.

