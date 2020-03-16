Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies, High Growth Rate by 2024

Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market Forecast 2019-2024 report include Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, and industry competitors) which provides crucial information for knowing the Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods industry. The prime objective of this report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market competition by top prime manufacturers/players, with Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD), capacity, production, company profiles, product picture and specification, market share and contact information for each manufacturer/player; the top players including (Cargill, General Mills, Nestlé S.A., Pepsico, Kellogg, Mondelez International, Flower Foods, Bob’s Red Mill, Food for Life, Grupo Bimbo, Campbell, Aunt Millie, Aryzta, Nature’s Path Foods)

Instantaneous of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market: Whole grains contain the entire grain seed of a plant and are rich in dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The difference between refined grains (such as refined wheat, white flour, and white rice) and whole grains (such as whole-wheat flour, barley, cornmeal, oats, and popcorn) is that a whole grain still contains the nutrient rich germ and the fiber rich bran. Refined grains go through a milling process that removes the bran and the germ, which eliminates most nutrients.

Fiber is a substance found in plants. Dietary fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, and grains. High fiber foods in this report contains legumes, nuts and seeds based foods and etc.

One of the major drivers for this market is the health benefits of whole grain and high fiber foods. Whole grain foods consist of all essential nutrients such as phytochemicals, fiber, selenium, potassium and magnesium. With several studies corroborating the health risks posed by excessive consumption of processed foods, consumers are increasingly including higher quantities of whole grain and fiber into their regular diet. Also growing awareness regarding health benefits offered by whole grains is encouraging the shift toward these foods. High fiber foods are also gaining from research studies highlighting the effectiveness of these foods in preventing and curing certain gastro-intestinal diseases and conditions.

Urbanization has prompted extensive changes in the ways of life and dietary habits of people across the globe. Obesity is a major concern in developed nations like the US, where a substantial portion of the population has the condition. In order to decrease the rising occurrences of such diseases, people have started adopting healthy lifestyles. In line with this, consumers in the US are becoming more conscious about their health and fitness, and paying more attention to the nutritional content of the foods they consume. The health-conscious population base demands foods which have the optimal combination of essential nutrients. As such, the demand for whole grain foods is increasing owing to their high fiber content.

Baked Foods

Cereals

Flours

Seeds & Nuts

Others

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Online/e-Commerce

Other

