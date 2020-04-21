White Top Testliner Market : Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments (2018-2028)

Global White Top Testliner Market: Overview

White Top Testliner is a 2-ply paper whose top side is made up of bleached fibres such as TCF (Totally Chlorine Free) and bottom is made from recycled paper. White top testliner finds application in high quality printing, agriculture application, industrial packaging, consumer durables, electronics, food and beverage etc. White top testliner are primarily of two types that are coated white top testliner and uncoated white top testliner. The top side of coated type has improved quality which provides smoother and brighter surface for better appearance and printing results. Generally, white top testliner has a brightness level of approximate 70%. This testliner are economic and ecological with 100% recyclable. White top testliner have different bursting strength depending on amount of recycled fibres used. Testliners are ideally used in corrugated boards as top and bottom layer and starch is added to ensure the strength of testliner. Many manufactures in the market are expanding their product portfolio by launching adding features to the product that will improve its performance in the coming years.

Global White Top Testliner Market: Dynamics

Increasing growth in corrugated packaging is one of the key factor in driving the market of white top testliner. As white top testliner provides smoother and brighter surface for better appearance and printing which also helps in driving the market globally. Due to high recyclability, white top testliners are preferred by the key players in the market. Another factor in driving the white top testliner is its application in various end use industries such as food and beverages, electronics and in packaging of consumer durable products. Despite the positive outlook, growing digitalization can hamper the growth of white top testliners in the market.

Download Market Shares of Leading Players @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8544

Global White Top Testliner Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, white top testliner market is classified as:

Coated white top testliner

Uncoated white top testliner

On the basis of substance range, white top testliner market is classified as:

Below 100 gsm

100-200 gsm

200-300 gsm

Above 300 gsm

On the basis of end use application, white top testliner market is classified as:

Consumer durable packaging

Corrugated cardboard tray packaging

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Agriculture, cosmetics, etc.)

Global White Top Testliner Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global white top testliner market has been divided into seven key regions as- Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, Japan, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe. China in APEJ region is estimated to have highest potential in the white top testliner market owing to the fact that it produces 107million metric tons of paper in 2015. United States in North America to have significant share in the white top testliner market in the coming years.

Download Segment-wise Analysis of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8544

Global White Top Testliner Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global white top testliner market is as follows: