WHITE TEA MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

White tea is one of the varieties of tea which consists of young and least processed leaves of Camellia sinensis.
Asia Pacific White Tea Market is expected to grow during the forecast period because people are getting more health conscious and are keen to consume healthy beverages.
In 2017, the global White Tea market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the White Tea market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of White Tea in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of White Tea in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global White Tea market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of White Tea include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the White Tea include
Zejiang Tea Group
Vicony Teas
Lanzhou Waltlets Biotech
Subodh Brothers
Market Size Split by Type
White Peony White Tea
Silver Needle White Tea
Darjeeling White Tea
Moonlight White Tea
Market Size Split by Application
Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Toiletries
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global White Tea market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of White Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global White Tea manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the White Tea with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of White Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
